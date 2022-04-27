JOHNSONBURG — An Elk County man accused of sexually assaulting two minors has been jailed on several felony charges.
Robert Laverne Anderson, 79, of Johnsonburg, is charged with six third-degree felony counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age; three third-degree felony counts of criminal attempt –indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and 10 third-degree felony counts of corruption of minors –defendant age 18 or above, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office April 21.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on March 31, an 11-year-old girl came to the Johnsonburg Borough Police Department saying Anderson had allegedly been molesting her and her 13-year-old sister, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Children and Youth Services arrived and interviewed the girls, and their stories reportedly matched. They were placed into protective custody.
During an interview with Anderson, he allegedly admitted to police to touching one of the girls inappropriately. He also allowed police to search his phone, where they allegedly found eight photos of one of the girls in provocative clothing.
A search warrant for Anderson’s laptop was issued on April 3, which revealed the same photos, and an app where Anderson could allegedly see everything the girls’ texted, posted and took photos of. He also reportedly had a tracking device on their phones, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During an interview with one of the victims, she said that Anderson had allegedly grabbed her inappropriately and she told him to stop.
The other victim, who was 12 at the time, told police that in the summer of 2020, she saw that Anderson had purchased a camera that looks and acts like a phone charger. She later found the camera, which was on and facing her after she got out of the shower, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim told police about several other incidents, where Anderson had touched her inappropriately or attempted to have her touch him inappropriately, called her names and became angry with her for saying “No.” She also said she caught Anderson in her bedroom twice taking her underwear, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Both victims told police they were grateful they were able to tell someone about the alleged abuse, other than their friends.
Anderson’s bail is set at $100,000. His preliminary hearing is set for May 4 at Martin’s office.