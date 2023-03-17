ST. MARYS — An Elk County man is facing several felony drug charges after he allegedly sold fentanyl to a woman who died of a drug overdose in September 2022.
Jesse Alan Weis, 27, with a last known address of Washington Street in St. Marys, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death –a felony in the first degree; two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor; tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, a second-degree misdemeanor; and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Feb 7.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of St. Marys Police were dispatched to Neubert Street on Sept. 14, 2022, for a suspected drug overdose. On scene, police found a 24-year-old woman was dead. There was also an un-capped syringe in her hand, as well as an assortment of heroin/fentanyl-related paraphernalia, and four empty bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl. Three of the bags were marked in blue with “SRT,” and the remaining one bag was marked with “AP,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police also seized a cell phone. A review of the phone on Sept. 15, 2022, revealed an alleged Facebook conversation between Weis and the victim on Sept. 13, 2022. During the conversation, the woman advises Weis that she only has one full bag, and two empty bags, of heroin/fentanyl. She advised Weis that she was going to use her last bag after work that evening, and would like to get another for the following day.
Weis contacted the victim through Facebook on Sept. 13, 2022, advising that he had more heroin/fentanyl. At 10:49 p.m., Weis reportedly offers her one bag of heroin/fentanyl via Facebook, and she allegedly arranged to purchase it for $20. They arranged to meet at Sheetz in St. Marys, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Weis was interviewed by a detective with the Elk County District Attorney’s Office on Sept. 19, 2022, when it was found that Weis had met with the victim at Sheetz on Sept. 13, 2022, and allegedly provided her with one stamped bag for $20. He also watched her use the stamped bag with a syringe, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Weis advised that he then walked the victim home, stating, “She was fine.”
The detective was attempting to gain information as to who provided the stamped bag to Weis, to which he reportedly responded, “I totally sold her bags, meaning I am the dealer.”
It was found that Weis allegedly used text messages to arrange the distribution of the bag of heroin/fentanyl. Weis told the detective that he deleted his conversation with the victim once he found out she had died.
An autopsy performed on the woman revealed she died of acute multi-drug toxicity. The bag that Weis sold to her was submitted for analysis, and was found to contain fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl. The final diagnoses indicated the multi-drug toxicity included fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl, which matched the analysis of the bag Weis allegedly sold to the victim.
Weis’ bail is set at $500,000. His preliminary hearing is set for May 2 at Jacob’s office.