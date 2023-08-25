RIDGWAY — Following a two-day trial at the Elk County Courthouse this week, Joseph Florenti Cesa Jr., 36, of Dagus Mines, was found guilty of several charges in relation to the overdose death of a 35-year-old man that occurred in February 2022.
According to Elk County District Attorney Beau Grove, Cesa was found guilty of drug delivery resulting in death, a felony in the first degree; criminal conspiracy to commit drug delivery resulting in death, also a felony in the first degree; delivery of a controlled substance, an ungraded felony; criminal conspiracy to commit delivery of a controlled substance, an ungraded felony; and criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree.
State police in Ridgway responded to Country Lane in Fox Township, Kersey, on Feb. 2, 2022, for reports of a 35-year-old man who had possibly overdosed on suspected drugs, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob's office June 21, 2022.
Police arrived and located the deceased man, identified as Aaron Christopher Johnson, 35. They also observed several drug paraphernalia and packaging items in plain view, including burnt aluminum foil, a piece of notebook paper with a white powdered substance, a razor blade containing a white powdered substance and stamp bags, all within proximity of Johnson's body, according to the criminal complaint, as well as his cell phone.
A forensic examination of Johnson's phone showed several messages between he and Cesa and two other individuals, all of which appeared to show the negotiation of the purchase/sale of controlled substances, namely heroin.
Through further investigation, according to court documents, it was confirmed that Cesa met with Johnson earlier in the day on Feb. 1, 2022, when he sold him a controlled substance. The remainder of the substance Cesa provided the victim that day was later seized and tested positive for heroin.
Police also learned through witness statements and Facebook messages that Cesa transported and provided heroin to the victim on Feb. 2, 2022, at his Country Lane residence. Communication between Cesa and the victim took place between 12:25-12:30 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2022.
The autopsy report showed that Johnson died from acute multidrug toxicity - fentanyl, morphine and mitragynine, according to the complaint.
The two-day jury trial on Aug. 23-24 was prosecuted by DA Grove and Defense Counsel Attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield. The trial was presided over by Elk County President Judge Shawn McMahon.
The commonwealth called Wayne and Cindy Johnson, parents of the victim, as witnesses on Aug. 23, who noted their son had battled addiction for nearly a decade, as well as Ridgway State Police Trooper Anthony Tettis; Officer Derrick Welsh of the City of St. Marys Police Department; Forensic Scientist Brett Bailor; Forensic Pathologist Manjunath Heggere; and Elk County Detective Gregg McManus, who assisted PSP in Ridgway with this investigation, according to Grove.
Following closing arguments on Aug. 24, jury deliberation took about three hours. Grove then made an oral motion for the revocation of Cesa's bail, which was granted by the court.
Cesa was remanded to the Elk County Prison, and sentencing is scheduled to take place in October.
Grove noted his gratitude to Pennsylvania State Police, Detective McManus, the City of St. Marys Police Department, and the North Central Drug Task Force "for the hard work and collaborative effort for this successful prosecution in this case."
"This verdict is the result of months of investigation and efforts by several individuals, in order to hold those accountable for selling and causing overdose deaths in our community," Grove said. "I am hopeful this case serves as a strong message of the efforts that Elk County law enforcement will take to combat this epidemic."