Editor’s note: The following are unofficial results from Elk County as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
In Tuesday’s municipal election, Elk County experienced a 37.35 percent voter turnout, and a new mayor was elected in St. Marys, Ridgway and Johnsonburg.
St. Marys In the race for a four-year term as City of St. Marys Mayor, Republican newcomer Lyle Garner (2,034) defeated Councilman Bob Roberts (892).
Vying for a two-year term on City of St. Marys Council, Sally Geyer (1,668) came close to incumbent Shane Schneider (1,257).
And, for a four-year term on City of St. Marys Council, former Councilman Ned Jacob (1,858), newcomer Jerome Sorg (2,182) and incumbent Shane Schneider (1,556) defeated Margie Brown (1074), also an incumbent.
Ridgway
After defeating Padraic McGrath on the Democratic ballot in the May primary, Ray Imhof will now serve as Ridgway Borough mayor.
For a two-year term as a Ridgway Area School director, Peter Coffman, a Democrat, and Padraic McGrath, a Republican, battled for one seat.
Ridgway Borough Council (four-year term): Incumbents Steve Caggeso (689) and Ronald Burkett (556) went against Steve Lawrie (637) and Brent Kemmer (556) as of 10 p.m. for the four open seats on Ridgway Borough Council.
Ridgway Borough Tax Collector (four-year term): Kris Roselli, Republican, (669), overcame Mary McGrath at 345 votes.
Johnsonburg
In the race for a four-year term as mayor of Johnsonburg, Republican candidate Kyle Paget came in at (228) votes against Democratic candidate John Fowler (214).
Townships
Jay Township Supervisor (six-year term): Joe Uberti Jr. (284) defeated Richard Krulia Sr. (255) in the fight for one open seat.
Jay Township Inspector of Election (four-year term): Jody Reed, (306) Republican, won the battle against Gloria Gleggi (205) votes.
Jones Township Supervisor (six-year term): Jeff Roberts, 206, Republican ballot, topped Roger Vonarx at 179 votes.
Highland Township Supervisor (four-year term): Llyod Hulings of the Democratic/Republican party came in at 102 votes.