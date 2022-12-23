ST. MARYS — The Elk County Community Recycling Center and the maintenance shop at Hoeganaes Ridgway recently partnered to fabricate signs for the center, a “Hearts of Gold Program” initiative.
Center Coordinator Bekki Titchner said Kalie Schmader –an employee of Hoeganaes, a GKN powdered metal company –contacted her in June about GKN’s Hearts of Gold Program.
“Each quarter, its facilities are encouraged to find ways to give back to the community,” said Titchner.
Schmader had said that when she visited the ECCRC for the first time this year, she had noticed that there weren’t signs for designated donating areas, to know which materials go where.
Through the Hearts of Gold Program, Schmader said the company could fabricate signs for the center to display.
“I thought it was a tremendous idea,” Titchner said, helping with what areas at the center she felt needed identified for which recyclable items, including paper, film plastic, plastic and cans, cardboard, electronics/white goods.
Schmader noted that Jim Pennington and David Santell secured materials and produced five steel signs, and Dave Stubber –Elk County Municipal Waste officer –installed the signs on Nov. 15.
“These signs will aid the volunteers who assist in unloading and sorting of materials, as well as community members who use the services provided by the Elk County Community Recycling Center,” the GKN press release says.
Titchner said this was a special partnership to be a part of.
“The signs are perfect and we are so grateful that we were chosen as a recipient of this GKN program.”