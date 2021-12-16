ST. MARYS — Both the COVID-19 pandemic and the holiday season are known to shake things up at the Elk County Recycling Center, bringing in a variety of materials at a higher volume, said Director Bekki Titchner.
“As online shopping became more popular, we saw a gradual uptick in the amount of boxes dropped off here, and at the drop-off depots across the county,” she said, giving the examples of Walmart, Amazon and Chewy companies.
When things shut down in spring 2020, the center started receiving boxes from several additional businesses, said Titchner.
“Even now, with retail stores open and the holiday season nearly here, the amount of online shopping is tremendous,” she added.
Again, cardboard is a reflection of times that have changed, said Titchner.
“It’s estimated that over 76 percent of adults in the US shop online, and the amount of cardboard we see here at the center is certainly a reflection of that,” she said.
The cardboard baler is located in the drive-thru area of the center, utilized mostly by residents of the county.
“We are now seeing over a ton and a half of cardboard dropped off each week,” Titchner noted.
Recycling is also a seasonal hobby for some, said Titchner.
“This time of year, we also see an increased amount of food and beverage containers as folks gather for Thanksgiving, holiday parties and Christmas celebrations,” she said.
Ultimately, this means more plastic bottles, aluminum cans and steel cans, as well as aluminum foil and disposable aluminum bakeware.
“We are already seeing wrapping paper and Christmas cards, and the amount of holiday catalogs is tremendous,” said Titchner.
The center cannot accept ribbons, bows and wrapping paper coated with plastic, she said, and taking in these items is simply just time consuming for volunteers and staff.
The center also recently received a grant from West Penn Power Sustainable Energy to update controls on its biomass furnace, Titchner noted, as well as a plastics perforator to “puncture plastic bottles and make heavier bales.”