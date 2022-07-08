RIDGWAY — A presentation was made by Scott Neal, vice president and director of Wireless Services for Mission Critical Partners, at the July 5 meeting of the Elk County Commissioners. The firm has been hired by the county to determine how available federal money can best be spent to ensure reliable broadband access to underserved and unserved areas of Elk County.
Neal explained that a comprehensive broadband survey is the best way to determine areas of need, and that the survey is currently available on the county’s website, www.countyofelkpa.com, and that there have only been 70 responses to the survey so far. More than 14,000 copies of the survey will be mailed to county residents within the next two weeks, and a good response to the survey is the best way to ensure that all areas are included in the upgrades to broadband services. Neal stressed that the survey should take only about 10 minutes to complete and that it is absolutely essential that residents reply to the survey either online or by mail in a timely manner.
In other business, an application for Liquid Fuels Tax funds in the amount of $6,000 for the City of St. Marys for the purchase of 208.92 tons of one-pound stone at the cost of $28.72 per ton, was approved.
Several items of correspondence are available in the commissioners office for further review, including notification from WHM Consulting, LLC, notifying of the intent of West Penn Power (WPP) to submit a Chapter 105 Water Obstruction and Encroachment Permit to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. The purpose of the project is to install an alternate source of electric power, improving reliability for West Penn Power customers in the Brockport and Helen Mills areas.
Two items of correspondence were received from Diversified Production LLC, notifying the county of their request to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Air Quality Program to construct natural gas-fired combustion engines and generators for pads located in Jay Township. The facility is currently authorized under a GP5a permit.
Correspondence was received from Larson Design Group (LDG), providing notification that National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (NFG) is applying to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for the replacement of a section of pipeline due to a washout. All required permits for stream or wetlands encroachment will be obtained.
Correspondence was received from Keller Engineers summarizing the findings concerning the condition of municipally owned bridges in Elk County and addressing maintenance recommendations.
Bills in the amount of $626,748.07 were unanimously approved for payment.