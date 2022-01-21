BYRNEDALE — It’s an exciting time for the Elk County Riders group, as it received a $47,000 grant that will be used to bridge a gap in a 16-mile trail route in Byrnedale.
The “Trail of Dreams” project has been underway for a few years now, said ECR Treasurer Cheryl Ruffner, and is an initiative aiming to connect communities in Elk County through ATV roads and trails.
The grants fall under the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Community Conservation Partnership Program, according to a news release from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s office. Funding comes from the Keystone Fund, which is generated from a portion of the realty transfer tax, the Environmental Stewardship Fund, fees for ATV/snowmobile licenses, and federal monies.
According to the Riders’ project proposal, the funds will be used for a bridge/stream crossing over Kersey Run in Jay Township. The Byrnedale Trail and Stream Crossing Project will include the installation of an ATV-capable bridge, as well as a “section of an off-road vehicular trail from the bridge to State Route 255,” it says.
The project’s construction will include “temporary excavation for concrete bridge abutments, fill for approaches, and a minor retaining wall to support the west approach,” the proposal says. It was determined that there will be no impact on the stream and wetlands as a result of the project.
“The permitting, design and engineering are in the review stage with the DEP (Department of Environmental Protection),” said Ruffner.
The Riders are hoping to get final approval by February or March of this year.
“After that, we apply for funding of the actual bridge itself through DCNR,” she explained. “If approved, the bridge will most likely be constructed in 2023.”
Ruffner said there also is a “very exciting trail connection” in the works as well.
The goal of the ECR group is to give people places to ride, and to showcase the beautiful trails and scenery Elk County has to offer, said Ruffner. Elk County trails bring a lot of economic benefits and outdoor recreational activities for people and families to the area.
The Riders have a clubhouse based in Kersey, and also have hosted several fundraisers over the years, such as the ATV scavenger hunts, an obstacle course and mud run and the upcoming Winterfest ‘22 event.
The Riders also received a $70,000 grant in August of 2019, when funds were designated by state officials to expand trails and support all-terrain and snowmobile riding opportunities in Pennsylvania. The grant helped to fund a feasibility study, validating the group’s goals for more trails and areas for ATV riding in Elk County.
The ECR approached Ridgway Borough Council members in September of 2021 with the trail connector proposal, saying that the bridge over Kersey Run would ultimately create a 16-mile main corridor for ATV riders.
Visit Elk County Riders on Facebook or www.elkcountyriders.com.