RIDGWAY — In observance of National Donut Day, the Elk County Salvation Army Service Center will hand out free donuts and coffee from 8-11 a.m. on Friday, June 2.
Held each year on the first Friday in June, Director Hope Weichman said many people may be unaware of the real story behind National Donut Day.
According to information from The Salvation Army, National Donut Day was started in Chicago, Illinois in 1938 as a tribute to “donut lassies,” who supported U.S. troops on the front lines during World War I, and as a fundraiser to help people in need during The Great Depression.
The term “doughnut lassies” comes from the 250 volunteers who traveled overseas to deliver supplies and baked goods to WWI soldiers –namely women who fried donuts in soldiers’ helmets, since there were difficult conditions and limited rations on the front lines. The tasty treats provided aid and comfort to American soldiers, with up to 9,000 donuts served to troops daily, TSA’s website says.
“The women who served donuts to troops are often credited with popularizing the donut in the U.S., when the troops –nicknamed “doughboys” –returned home from war,” The Salvation Army says. The donut continues to be “a taste of home, and symbol of comfort for Americans.”
“It is a wonderful feeling to be a part of the organization from which National Donut Day originated, and to be able to share the story and the mission behind it,” Weichman said.
The Elk County Salvation Army Service Center is located at 245 Main St. in Ridgway.