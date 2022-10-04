RIDGWAY — With a new name and a new director, the Elk County Salvation Army Service Center’s mission remains the same as before — “doing the most good.”
Formerly called the Ridgway Salvation Army, the ECSASC is still a faith-based organization, headquartered at 245 Main St. in Ridgway, providing basic necessities to people and families in the Elk County community.
Director Hope Weichman took over the head position July 18, after working for LIFT (Life and Independence for Today) in St. Marys for over 17 years.
One of her main goals is to get the word out that the ECSASC serves the entire county, not just Ridgway community.
At first, Weichman says she debated on moving the center to another centralized location in Elk County. But, within the first couple weeks after becoming director, she realized just how much foot traffic and the amount of people who stopped into the center at its Main Street location.
Weichman has hit the ground running since stepping into her position, hosting booths offering resources and information at fairs and events, and visiting other local organizations like senior centers and Christian Food Bank to spread the word about the organization’s resources.
The organization offers much assistance for those in need, including emergency services for flood and fire victims and an emergency food pantry, as well as “senior boxes.” These boxes have all of the “staples” in them, like milk, cheese, bread and fresh produce, said Weichman. It is often hard for the clients to pick up the boxes, so she has been visiting all of the senior centers in Elk County, signing up qualified seniors and volunteers who then take the boxes to the centers.
Even in just the past few months, Weichman said she has personally witnessed the difference the ECSASC can make in people’s lives right here in the local community.
More programs and projects
With the holiday season also comes more offerings, including partnering with Sheetz for the Kidz, the Angel Tree Program and something different this year –the “Warm Hearts Campaign.” There will be tags on Christmas trees all over Elk County come November, which can be used for things like heating assistance for local seniors, people with disabilities, veterans and families with young children, said Weichman.
The Salvation Army is also known for “Project Bundle Up,” which provides winter outerwear for children up to 18 years old and senior citizens throughout western Pennsylvania.
And, who could forget the bell ringers in front of local grocery stores come the holiday season each year. When it comes to the Red Kettle Campaign, Weichman stresses that every penny given stays in Elk County. The funds are used for direct assistance programs, providing food, shelter and clothing for local people in need.
The service center is always looking for volunteer bell ringers, even those who can donate just an hour of their time, and anyone needing community service hours. Local organizations, such as members of the Knights of Columbus, also do their part to help each year.
Last year, the Red Kettle Campaign raised $42,000 at five locations, Weichman noted.
The organization also offers holiday food distributions, nursing home visits and a residential summer camp.
Beginning in 2023, the ECSASC will also be offering its new Birthday Club program for children ages 2-18 years old, said Weichman. Children will receive birthday gifts and cakes on their special day, thanks to a Women Who Care grant. Eligibility will be determined on a case-by-case basis.
“The Birthday Club will foster joy for children on their special day for families who may not be able to provide for their children,” said Weichman.
The center’s backpack program also serves 94 students in Elk County, providing backpacks, lunch boxes and school supplies.
With the severity of inflation, the need for local people and families is only increasing. And, so is the need for volunteers, which they are always in need of, said Weichman. There is something for everyone, including bell ringing, volunteering at the Main Street facility and more.
Weichman was sure to recognize the volunteers who currently put in their time to make a difference.
“We have a great group of volunteers,” she said. “Without this group, all of what we do would not be possible.”
To inquire about any of the programs or find out more, call 814-772-0485 or visit www.wpasalvationarmy.org. Weichman can also be reached at hope.weichman@use.salvationarmy.org.
Monetary donations can be sent to:
The Salvation Army
245 Main St.
Ridgway, PA 15853