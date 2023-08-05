RIDGWAY — The dedication of the Elk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge was held July 28 at the Ridgway Moose Club.
Commissioner Matt Quesenberry served as Master of Ceremonies, and Director of Veteran Affairs Leslie Neal and Beth Foster, deputy director, offered opening remarks. Burial Details from St. Marys, Johnsonburg and Wilcox advanced the colors, and SSMSE student Kianna Davis sang the National Anthem.
State Rep. Mike Armanini addressed the crowd by saying, “There’s no doubt there are many questions from the Vietnam War that aren’t answered, and will never be answered for me. But for us to be here today demonstrates that we’re finally showing our gratitude to you who honorably served your country, by renaming the Pennsy Bridge as the Elk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge. But, you know, of course, that we have Elk County veterans who did not come back to us, and I’d like to read their names and remember them at this time.”
- John Ellsworth Showers Jr., U.S. Army, from Benezette
- Michael Gigliotti, U.S. Army, from Johnsonburg
- Robert Glenn Willow, U.S. Marines, from Johnsonburg
- Jerome Edward Bowers, U.S. Army, from Ridgway
- Larry Wayne Gardner, U.S. Marines, from Ridgway
- Paul E. Yonkie, U.S. Air Force, from Ridgway
- John Paul Paropacic, U.S. Marines, from St. Marys
- Jerome Robert Sain, U.S. Army, from St. Marys
“…So, in ending, I just wanted to say that it is my honor to bring this bridge dedication to you. And if I could just have the Vietnam Veterans stand, please. For this occasion, I had a coin made up in your honor…as my token to you to say thank you and God bless you.”
Matt Gabler, former Pennsylvania state representative, recalled that a group of community leaders approached him more than three years ago with an idea of renaming the Pennsy Bridge in honor of the Vietnam Veterans. He began the legislative process on Sept. 1, 2020, and got the bill passed through the General Assembly, but it wasn’t passed through the Senate during his time in office.
Gabler’s introduction of House Bill 1954 included these remarks: “As we are all aware, veterans of the Vietnam War were notoriously underappreciated for their service and for their sacrifice. During this difficult and complicated time in our history, the soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines answered the call to serve, and in so doing, accepted the consequences. Agent Orange, PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), and other health problems plague many of our Vietnam veterans even to this day. But, of course, we offer special gratitude, recognition, and reverence toward our fallen comrades, those who gave their lives while serving in our nation’s military during the Vietnam War.
“I look forward to continuing to work with our Senate colleagues and the governor to finish the work on this appropriate and fitting commemoration of these great Americans.”
When Armanini took office, he made House Bill 1954 one of his top priorities, along with state Sen. Chris Dush, and the bill was eventually passed and signed by the governor.
The next speaker was Retired Staff Sgt. Harry Peterson, Vietnam veteran, who recalled that for him and many other 18- or 19-year-olds, their time in basic training was probably the longest time they had ever been away from home.
“We were young and about to grow old fast, whether in combat or in support…None of these jobs were from 9 to 5. Keeping supplies and mail coming, fixing helicopters and ground vehicles, filling sandbags…we all did these, and a thousand other jobs required to keep military machinery running. We crossed off each day on the calendar until the day we boarded that glorious freedom bird for home. The cabin went wild when the landing gear lifted and stowed away…
“We came home without much fanfare, maybe a small gathering of family and a few friends. We had stories to tell, but not many would listen… You had this weight on your chest that had to be lifted. Sometimes we tried to solve it by means that only ended up causing you more problems. So, we picked up where we left off; dated the girl we left behind, or maybe not. Lots of Dear John letters were sent during that time. Some went back to the job they left. Some got married, some went to college, and some had real issues that needed to be addressed. It never really leaves you; maybe a short flashback brought on by a dream, or a loud noise or a certain smell. Those were the memories you tried to bury, but the hole is not deep enough.”
“There was another battle to fight, and we took it to D.C. We may not have the classification as the Greatest Generation, but we sure as hell are the ‘You better listen to us’ Generation. They (legislators) finally understood what PTSD was, and started getting us treatment for cancer caused by Agent Orange, and we paved the way for better health care and compensation for the next generation. We’ve come a long way!”
The next speaker was Commissioner Fritz Lecker, who referred to the Prisoners of War (POW)/Missing In Action (MIA) table that had been set up and explained what the objects on it represent.
“The Empty Place at the table represents Americans still missing from each of the five services. This ceremony is to symbolize that they are here in spirit. The table is round, showing our everlasting concern for the missing. The tablecloth is white, symbolizing the purity of their motives when they answered the call to duty. The single red rose, displayed in a vase, reminds us of the lives of these Americans and their loved ones and friends who keep the faith while seeking answers. The vase is tied with a red ribbon to symbolize our continued determination to account for our missing. A slice of lemon reminds us of their bitter fate, captured and missing in a foreign land. A pinch of salt symbolizes the tears of our missing and their families who long for answers after decades of uncertainty. The Bible represents the strength gained through faith to sustain us and those lost from our country, founded as one nation under God. The glass is inverted, symbolizing their inability to share in this toast. The chairs are empty because they are missing. Today, we raise our glasses in a toast to honor America’s POW/MIAs, and to the success of our efforts to account for them and to bring them home.”
The official unveiling of the sign was handled by Tom Prestash, executive director of PennDOT District 2. He commented that these signs placed at each end of the bridge will remind the citizens of Elk County and other travelers of the sacrifices made by Vietnam veterans, not only now, but for future generations as well.
“Those of us who are involved in the creation of these memorials are proud and honored to be part of this remembrance.”
The Burial Details and guests then proceeded to the bridge for the Rifle Salute, the playing of Taps, and the unveiling of the signs at each end of the festively decorated bridge.