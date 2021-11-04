RIDGWAY — In addition to electing three new mayors on Tuesday, Elk County voters also selected new school board members and answered ballot questions in Ridgway.
According to the Elk County Elections Office, 7,502 ballots were cast out of the 20,088 registered voters in the county on Tuesday, and the voter turnout was 37.35 percent.
Leah Whiteman, a poll worker of about 20 years, said the St. Marys Ward 3 site on Washington Street saw about one-third of its voters turnout on Election Day.
The following are unofficial results from Elk County.
RidgwayRidgway Borough Mayor: Running unopposed, Ray Imhof received 936 votes out of 963 votes cast.
Ridgway Borough Council: Incumbents Steve Caggeso (689) and Ronald Burkett (556), as well as newcomers Steve Lawrie (637) and Brent Kemmer (524), all four Republican, were elected for the four open seats on Ridgway Borough Council. Democratic candidates Joe Gasbarre (522), Stevie Gustafson (347) and Matthew Frank (351) also ran. Total votes cast were 3,634, and there were eight write-ins.
Ridgway Area School Director: Megan Handley (1,260), Aimee Kemick (1,133), Rick Viglione (1,237) and Jamie Cobaugh (1,148) snagged the four open seats on Ridgway Area School Board, with 4,843 votes cast and 65 write-ins.
For a two-year term, Padriac McGrath (1,162) defeated Peter Coffman (456), with 1,631 votes cast, and 13 write-ins.
Ridgway School Question: “Do you favor eliminating the occupation tax by increasing the rate of the Ridgway Area School District earned income tax from .5 percent to a new maximum earned income tax rate of .73 percent, and a maximum new total earned income tax rate, together with municipalities, of 1.23 percent?”
Out of 1,674 voters, 1,014 said yes, and 660, no.
Ridgway Borough Question: “Do you favor the elimination of the Ridgway Borough Occupation Tax, and replacing that revenue with an increase of .17 percent to the Ridgway Borough Earned Income Tax? The new rate will be .67 percent of earned income.”
Out of 1,008 voters, 704 were in favor, and 304 were not.
St. Marys
City of St. Marys Council: Incumbent Shane Schneider (1,556) and Republican candidates Nedward Jacob (1,858) and Jerome Sorg (2,182) were elected for the three open seats. Incumbent Margie Brown also ran (1,074). Total ballots cast were 6,777 and there were 107 write-ins.
For a two-year term, Republican Sally Geyer (1,668) defeated Democratic Shane Schneider (1,257).
City of St. Marys Mayor: Lyle Garner (2,034) defeated Bob Roberts (892) in the race for mayor of St. Marys, with 2,941 votes cast and 15 write-ins.
St. Marys Area School Director, Region 1: Incumbents Lewis Murray (1,029) and Cly Hornung (861) ran for the two seats on St. Marys Area School Board, with a total of 1,993 votes cast, and 103 write-ins.
St. Marys Area School Director, Region 3: Democratic/Republican candidate Chrissy Keebler ran unopposed with 1,325 votes. There were 38 write-ins and 1,363 votes cast total.
Johnsonburg
Johnsonburg Borough Mayor: With 450 votes cast, Kyle Paget (228) narrowly defeated John Fowler (214) by 14 votes.
Johnsonburg Area School Director: Nicole Zimmerman (651), David Allegretto (621), Ryan Miller (529) and Tracy Crowe (494) landed the four open seats on Johnsonburg Area School Board. Courtney Dunworth (440) also ran. Total votes cast were 2,766 with 31 write-ins.
Johnsonburg Borough Council Person: With 777 votes cast and 146 write-ins, Louis Imbrogno (347) defeated Alfred Maletto (284) by 63 votes.