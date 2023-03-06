DuBOIS — An Elk County woman is facing charges after she was allegedly caught stealing items from the Walmart Supercenter in DuBois.
Melissa Lynn Custer, 51, of James City, is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree, and receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor in the second degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Feb. 27.
A Sandy Township Police officer was following up on past cases at the Walmart Supercenter in DuBois on Jan. 22, 2023. While speaking with a Walmart Loss Prevention employee, police were advised of an alleged theft case that had occurred a few weeks prior. The employee provided a video, statement form, pictures and receipts from the incident.
He stated that a few weeks prior, he had been alerted by the Walmart store in Bradford of an alleged suspicious transaction. The WLP employee from Bradford stated that they had apprehended a woman in their store for retail theft on Jan. 13, 2023. Upon further investigation, it was found the same woman –identified as Custer –had allegedly made a suspicious transaction at the DuBois Walmart on Dec. 24, 2022, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The WLP employee at the DuBois Walmart looked up the details of the incident and observed the video of Custer at the self checkout aisle on Dec. 24, 2022. He said she allegedly failed to scan several items that she had in her possession, then bagged them and left the store without paying for the items, according to the affidavit of probable cause. This incident occurred between 10:18-10:20 a.m. Custer reportedly entered the store around 9:44 a.m. and began shopping. She was driving a black truck.
Custer allegedly failed to scan a Hot Wheels car wash box, valued at $44.97; a 12-pack of Hanes socks, valued at $14.98; a T-shirt, valued at $9.48; a pair of boys’ sweatpants, valued at $6.98 and a camouflage T-shirt, valued at $3.98. The total was $80.39.
The employee said Custer allegedly failed to scan these items, as well as other items, but that he could not clearly describe what those were and pursue charges on those items.
Several photos were exchanged between the Walmart stores in DuBois, Bradford and St. Marys, which all have active investigations going with Custer. Sandy Township Police sent photos of Custer at the DuBois Walmart to the Foster Township Police Department in Bradford, which confirmed Custer had been apprehended in the Bradford Walmart, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
It was also determined that Custer had been at both the St. Marys and DuBois Walmart stores on Dec. 24, 2022. This was confirmed by video surveillance from both stores, as well as by her card payment information. The license plate on the black Ford F-150 truck was also allegedly traced back to Custer.
Custer’s preliminary hearing is set for March 31 at Meholick’s office.