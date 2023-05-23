ST. MARYS — A woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly stole items from the Walmart Supercenter in St. Marys on several occasions.
Leah Marie Sample, 38, of Johnsonburg, is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise (third or subsequent offense) –a felony in the third degree, as well as criminal trespassing by entering a structure, also a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office May 17.
State police in Ridgway spoke to an employee at the Walmart Supercenter in St. Marys on May 4, who stated that on April 24 he was informed that Sample was at the store, which she is trespassed from, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He was informed by other Walmart employees that Sample was looking for her cell phone, which she left in the store. The employee stated he confronted Sample about the trespass as she proceeded to leave the store.
Upon interviewing Sample, she allegedly admitted to accidentally mis-scanning the merchandise, and under-ringing multiple items on multiple occasions, including three different dates and times:
- March 31, 2023 at 9:41 p.m. — One girls’ apparel item and Sky Castle toy, valued at $34.95
- April 23, 2023 at 8:16 p.m. — Multiple girls’ apparel items and one craft item, valued at $15.68
- April 24, 2023 at 1:53 p.m. — One gray area rug, valued at $29.98
Sample allegedly did not pay for six items, with a total value of $80.61.
Sample’s bail was set at $10,000. Her preliminary hearing is set for May 30 at Jacob’s office.