BENEZETTE — The 2023 Elk Expo, known for bringing thousands of people to the top of Winslow Hill each year, offered dozens of activities and 100-plus vendors over the weekend of July 29-30.
The event, hosted by the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and typically held toward the end of August, took place a month earlier this year, so the Pennsylvania Game Commission elk archery tag winners would have more time to plan for their hunt. The PGC elk tag drawing took place on July 29, and KECA's, July 30, during the Expo.
KECA Director of Marketing and Communications Morgan Lovenduski said the Elk Expo will likely be held the last weekend in July from now on.
The 2023 Elk Expo was a great educational opportunity for both youth and adults, said KECA Conservation Education Coordinator Ben Porkolab. Educators from all over attended, including KECA staff, the PGC, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Elk County Conservation District, Cameron County Outdoor Youth Activities, Pennsylvania Trapper Association, North Fork Chapter 29, Elk County Christian Warriors, Sherk’s Guide Service, Virtually Hooked, and numerous other volunteers.
"There was an abundance of opportunities for visitors of all ages to learn and experience at this year’s Elk Expo," he said.
Some activities and seminars ranged from archery to trapping, hunting bucks and deep sea fishing, to black bears, a mock archeological dig for youth and atlatl throwing, and of course, Pennsylvania's elk herd.
The event welcomed the most vendors it has ever had this year, Lovenduski said, ranging from eateries, wineries and breweries to arts and crafts, nonprofit organizations and sportsmen’s clubs, archery ranges and games, apparel and elk memorabilia and much more.
The 23rd annual Elk Expo also hosted the announcement of the 10th KECA Elk Tag Raffle winner, said Lovenduski, as well as debuted a few special items, such as the Straub Oktoberfest can label from the yearly photo contest, won by John Schatz. Also debuted was the Benezette Wines special label edition, the Elk Expo patch and the 2024 KECA calendar cover photo, won by Bruce Walkovich.
“With more vendors than ever before, we are pleased to see the variety of not only local artisans, but some from out of state, traveling to attend this awesome event," she said.
KECA is sure to recognize the 16 sponsors that helped make the 2023 Expo Expo as successful as it was.
"GM Equipment from St. Marys provided us with multiple pieces of equipment, two of which included boom lifts to help display the American Flag at the entrance to the event," Lovenduski said. "KECA proudly supports our veterans, and I believe that within this Expo, it showed."
The 2024 Elk Expo is set for July 27-28. Visit www.elkexpo.com and the Elk Expo Facebook page for further information.