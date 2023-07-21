Sign up for our daily newsletters here
BENEZETTE — The 2023 Elk Expo, set for the weekend of July 29-30, is bringing its usual large number of vendors and activities to elk country a month earlier this year.
The Keystone Elk Country Alliance event will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 30 at the Elk Country Visitor Center on Winslow Hill in Benezette.
The Elk Expo is known for bringing thousands of people to the top of elk country each year, contributing to area tourism and revenue while providing a family-friendly event.
Keystone Elk Country Alliance Director of Marketing and Communications Morgan Lovenduski said it is likely the Elk Expo will continue to be held the last weekend in July from now on. This is so that Pennsylvania Game Commission elk archery tag winners have more time to plan for their hunt.
“With archery season (about) two weeks out from the original drawing date, the new (Elk Expo) dates will allow archery hunters more time for lodging, work accommodations, scouting, planning for guide services, etc.,” explained Lovenduski.
The PGC elk tag drawing on July 29, and the KECA elk tag drawing on July 30, have also both been moved to 3 p.m. drawing times, as opposed to the previous 1 p.m. times.
The 2022 Elk Expo celebration drew record attendance to elk country, also the first year that it was hosted by KECA.
Dates and times may have changed, but the Elk Expo will still be providing its usual seminars, such as a Pennsylvania bear biologist presentation, Elk Smart, an Elk Calling Contest and a Pennsylvania Game Commission K9 demonstration. This year will also offer a virtual deep sea fishing competition, an archeological digging activity for youth and a “Reintroduction of the American Pine Marten” presentation, said Lovenduski, something relative to the area.
There is an anticipated 120 vendors, ranging from eateries, wineries and breweries, arts and crafts, nonprofit organizations and sportsmen’s clubs, archery ranges and games, apparel and elk memorabilia and much more. A full list of vendors can be found at www.elkexpo.com.
Entrance to the event is free, but there is a $5 fee to cover shuttle service. A shuttle will be available for transportation from the parking areas to the event site.
Visit www.elkexpo.com and the Elk Expo Facebook page for further information.