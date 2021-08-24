BENEZETTE — A high-temperature weekend in elk country offered just about everything on top of Winslow Hill in Benezette during the 2021 Elk Expo.
Elk Country Visitor Center Operations Manager Carla Wehler said the Elk Expo seemed just as busy as it has been throughout the years.
“We had many great comments from vendors,” she said. “They had a great event.”
The 2021 Elk Expo welcomed more than its average share of vendors, Wehler said, all of which were spread throughout the ECVC grounds, and several presenters.
Staff members also heard very positive feedback from attendees, she noted.
“They enjoyed the seminars, visiting a great variety of vendors and all the nice staff and volunteers,” Wehler said.
The Elk Expo brings a huge financial boost to elk country and its businesses each year, she added.
Story teller Dennis Murray entertained guests with hunting and fishing tales, while Keystone Elk Country Alliance (KECA) staff members, Pennsylvania Game Commission officials and the PA Trappers Association offered presentations on topics like the Elk Smart initiative and the basics of elk, black bears, snakes, building bluebird boxes, antler shed hunting, trapping and archery, according to the Elk Expo website.
Face painter Chelsea Kocher of “CNK Facepainting” made some faces colorful, while caricature artist John Manders drew comical caricatures of guests.
DuBois musician Nick Forsyth sang tunes over the weekend, and The Wrangler Band performed everything from country to classic rock songs.
Forsyth said the Elk Expo was a great way to end the summer season and kick off autumn.
“It was awesome to be back in Pennsylvania’s elk country for this year’s Elk Expo, especially after being unable to have the event last year,” he adds. “The staff and volunteers at the ECVC did such an amazing job, as always, and never missed a step.”
Several different kinds of callings could also be heard throughout the grounds of Winslow Hill, including both adult and youth elk-calling competitions and bird callings by Millcreek Valley Game Calls, mock goose demonstrations and more.
Mickayla Poland of St. Marys, founder of “PA Made” and a local artist, was a vendor at the 2021 Elk Expo, an event she considers very successful.
“After all of the canceled events last year, it was really nice to be able to be out and interact with everyone again,” she said. “Events like these are not only about the selling (of products), but the exposure, and making connections with new people and customers.”
Representatives with the Elk County Conservation District were also in attendance, discussing Abandoned Mine Drainage (AMD) and keeping water and streams clean and pollution-free.
“As always the Elk Expo was busy,” said ECCD Resource Technician Victoria Challingsworth. “It seemed as though folks were extra eager and excited to get out and enjoy the event. It is such a great event for the area and for families to explore and see what elk country is all about.
“It is also a wonderful opportunity for organizations like the ECCD and others to provide environmental education programs to people who otherwise might not be reached.”