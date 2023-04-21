ST. MARYS — The Elk Haven Nursing Home Association in St. Marys was recently awarded a five-star rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
A five-star rating is the highest awarded, and means EHNH is considered “much above average,” said Administrator Arlene Anderson.
These ratings evaluate three categories — health inspections, staffing and quality measures.
CMS created the five-star quality rating system to “help consumers, their families and caregivers compare nursing home options,” based on the overall rating, Anderson explained.
“Receiving a five-star overall rating is a testament to Elk Haven’s commitment to compassionate and high quality of care,” she said.
Anderson recognized the very dedicated staff members at Elk Haven, who work hard to provide the best care and environment for residents there.
“The dedication shown by each member of Elk Haven’s team is the reason this rating is possible,” she said. “I would like to offer my most heartfelt ‘Thank you’ to the team members of Elk Haven for the care they provide daily while serving our residents.”
Located at 785 Johnsonburg Road, EHNH offers skilled nursing care –including short-term rehab services and Silver Creek Terrace personal care home.
For more information, visit EHNH on Facebook, www.elkhavennursinghome.com or call 814-834-2618.