ST. MARYS — Elk Haven Nursing Home in St. Marys held its first family picnic/barbecue since pre-COVID pandemic times on Aug. 16, where everyone enjoyed good food, good music and an overall good time with family and friends.
Activities Director Kristen Huff said attendance was great, with more than 200 visitors.
“We were over the top excited to have everyone out and about again with no masks,” Huff said.
Prior to COVID, EHNH held this family picnic on a Saturday, she noted.
“This year, we decided to do something different. We held it on a Wednesday evening,” said Huff. “Everyone is so busy throughout the weekend. This was a great idea to have it during the week.”
The feedback the staff received was very positive. The weather was also perfect for a barbecue.
Everyone enjoyed a buffet with hotdogs, sloppy joes, baked beans and coleslaw, provided by EHNH’s dietary department, and families brought a dish to share, said Huff.
The residents very much enjoyed music provided by Billy Mac. Music is typically a favorite, and positive outlet for residents.
“Everyone was singing and toes were tapping, with all the kinds of music he played,” said Huff. “We would like to have him back next year.”
This was a very special experience for everyone involved –residents, families and EHNH staff –given that it hasn’t taken place since before the pandemic, a time that was very hard on everyone at a nursing home facility, as well as their families.
“It was a great evening, and we hope to continue having this for years to come.”
Follow Elk Haven Nursing Home on Facebook.