ST. MARYS — Elkland Search and Rescue hosted a “man tracking” course April 22-24, welcoming eight different search and rescue teams from Pennsylvania and West Virginia for a weekend-long training.
President Matt Young said this is a skill that doesn’t come easy, and it takes time to learn. Man tracking is extremely important to search and rescues and other agencies, such as law enforcement and fire departments, as it helps in determining a lost or missing person’s direction.
Elkland SAR is all volunteer based, and involves locating lost, missing or overdue people and removing them from danger. Volunteers are also trained to aid in wilderness and remote-emergency situations.
Young said the idea for this tracking course started when a few Elkland SAR members attended a course themselves, taught by world-renowned man tracker Fernano Moreira of World Wide Trackers.
“After creating a great relationship with Fernando, Elkland was able to secure him to bring his amazing skill set to our area, so that the remainder of Elkland members as well as other search and rescue teams could benefit from the same knowledge,” said Young.
Moreira, of Reno, Nevada, has trained trackers from search and rescue teams, law enforcement officers, military personnel and outdoor enthusiasts across the country, said Young, as well as in other countries.
“He initially became interested in the art of man tracking while serving in the Portuguese Army in Angola. He has utilized his skill in tracking on a nearly daily basis since then. He has assisted law enforcement officers in finding crucial evidence in high-profile missing persons and homicide cases across the U.S., including Alaska and Hawaii,” said Young.
Classes began Friday, April 22, with classroom training. The second day included mostly outdoor training and the learning of different man-tracking skills, said Young.
Outdoor training also continued into the night, which gave the class the opportunity to learn skills in both sunlight and darkness. Sunday was filled with outdoor activities as well.
“After each day, class members had the opportunity to sit around an evening camp fire sharing stories and networking with each other. It was an amazing weekend filled with knowledge and camaraderie,” Young said.
Search and rescue teams that attended included:
- Mountain Area Rescue Group (MARG)
- Mountaineer Search and Rescue
- Berks County Search and Rescue
- Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Department K9 Search and Rescue
- Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group
- South Central PA Search and Rescue
- Steel City K9 Search and Rescue
The weekend was a true team effort, Young said, noting a “thank you” to John Buerk, who lended his land for this training, and facilities to accommodate Moreira during his stay. DuBrook Inc. in St. Marys also allowed Elkland SAR to use its property for training.
“Elkland members spent the weekend preparing food for everyone, making sure everything went smoothly, and arranged transportation for Fernando to and from the airports,” Young added.
Follow Elkland SAR on Facebook and visit www.elklandsar.com.