ST. MARYS — Summer is a busy time for many local organizations, and Elkland Search and Rescue is no exception, with more people exploring the outdoors during nice weather.
President Matt Young recently gave the public a report on what Elkland SAR, an all-volunteer rescue organization, has been up to, beginning with a reported airplane in distress on June 23, a more uncommon call that that came in from the City of St. Marys Police Department.
Elkland responded to the area of the plane sightings, and set up a command post at its rescue station, after interviewing several people, one of whom was quick-thinking enough to take a video of the plane flying overhead, said Young in the post.
“Multiple emergency location receiver devices were deployed to strategic locations to see if an ‘ELT’ (Emergency Locator Transmission) from a crashed airplane could be identified,” Elkland’s report said. “Elk County Emergency Services was also in contact with other airports and agencies to see if the other airports had any airplanes overdue, or possibly (if there were) airplanes having any issues in our search area.”
Emergency Services also requested that the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency contact the U.S. Air Force, dispatching the Civil Air Patrol to look out for a downed airplane, said Young. A CAP airplane was dispatched from the State College area.
“Elkland command met the CAP airplane crew at the St. Marys Municipal Airport, and devised a search strategy with CAP to be performed from the air. CAP flew out of the airport and began their mission. At the end of the CAP flight mission, the search was suspended without any new leads to pursue in the area,” the post said.
Elkland SAR also responded to a report of a UTV accident on a gas line in Driftwood on the evening of June 25, according to Young. In this incident, responding agencies from three counties were canceled while they were responding.
“There was great work by all those involved and goes to show what these individuals will do to save a life,” said Young.
Elkland assisted in the search for a missing 96-year-old woman in Bradford Township, Clearfield County, on July 3, with the person ultimately being located at the fire department, according to the report.
Also on July 3, Elkland SAR responded to a report of two overdue individuals canoeing on the Clarion River, a request that came from state police in Ridgway.
“Elkland SAR responded with 10 individuals and search equipment,” said Young.
Other responding agencies in this incident included Ridgway Fire Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Oklahoma Fire Co. Station 37 and Rescue Hose and Ladder Co. Ambulance Service, according to Elkland’s report.
“Elkland recognizes the dispatchers from Elk, Clearfield and PA State Police for connecting these emergency agencies, and allowing them to work across county lines without any issues when an emergency like this arises,” the post said.
Ultimately, it turns out that the lost canoers went past their “put-out point” unknowingly, Young added.
“After realizing their mistake, they left the river in an attempt to walk out to a road. The owner of the canoe rental, along with another person, put canoes in the water and traveled down the river to locate them. They were transported down river to the next boat launch area, where Elkland was set up for the search,” he said.
Search and rescue (SAR) is a service that involves locating lost, missing or overdue individuals and removing them from danger. Volunteers are trained to help in wilderness and remote-emergency situations, said Young.
Elkland also regularly partakes in providing a first aid station at the St. Marys Airport Drag Races, participates in events like the Memorial Parade and provides education during programs like “Stop the Bleed” in schools.
For more information, visit www.elklandsar.com or the Facebook page.