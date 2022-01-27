ST. MARYS — Elkland Search and Rescue (SAR) recently replaced one of its UTVs (utility task vehicles) to better assist local agencies and fire departments on emergency calls.
President Matt Young said during the winter months, one of their most common calls are from medical personnel, who respond to an address for a medically-related call on an unimproved/unplowed road.
Elkland can use its equipment, such as side-by-side UTVs, to access the scene, said Young. Last winter, Elkland assisted a fire department in Clearfield County on an unplowed road.
Search and rescue is a service, not a hobby, and Elkland is all volunteer based, Young said. It involves locating lost, missing or overdue individuals and removing them from danger. Volunteers are trained to help in wilderness and remote-emergency situations.
It used to be that hunting season was the prime time for rescue calls, said Young, but that really isn’t the case anymore. Calls have skyrocketed year round, with a former average of 10-12 calls to Elkland SAR per year.
“Throughout the last couple of years, we have been averaging a much higher count during the year,” said Young. “In 2021, we had 32 calls. That has increased dramatically.”
When asked why he thinks the calls have increased, Young said it could possibly be the pandemic encouraging people to do more outdoor activities, such as going camping.
Not every phone call is standard, either, said Young. Some are for actual searches, whereas others could be related to wild land firefighting.
Elkland SAR wrote a grant to National Fuel Gas last year for a new UTV side-by-side, which just arrived a couple of weeks ago, said Young. The organization needed to replace one of its UTVs for something more reliable.
The rescue also received $100,000 from the Elk County Commissioners COVID relief funds to purchase a new truck. Young said he expects that to happen in early February.
Similarly to other volunteer-based organizations, Elkland SAR struggles to maintain volunteers, said Young.
“When we get them, we try to keep them,” he said. “The best way to do that is to keep them active.”
This is one of the reasons Elkland branched out and started assisting fire departments with wild land firefighting, said Young.
“We feel we can help the fire departments, and we’re helping other agencies as well,” he said.
The general public may not realize what all goes into a search and rescue. Young gave an example of a recent search in Marienville in Forest County. An older gentleman who was participating in dog trials in the woods ended up getting lost.
This was a joint effort, Young said, with many agencies involved.
Overall, though, not including travel or cleanup efforts, Elkland SAR participated in a 16-hour search.
“We don’t go home and go to bed – we stay there and we search until we find them,” he said.
Elkland also prides itself on being a fortunate “big family,” said Young.
Being a part of this organization is very rewarding, he said. When a member has their “first find,” Elkland is sure to take a photo and document it.
“When you can find a person and return them to their family, it’s a good feeling,” Young said.
Elkland tries to keep up with its Facebook and Instagram efforts, said Young, to educate people on its efforts and get the message across.
Elkland participates in several other efforts, such as setting up a first aid station at the St. Marys Municipal Airport’s drag races in the summer, and assisting with the Polar Plunge in Treasure Lake in March, setting up a heated trailer at certain locations if the weather is cold.
In its St. Marys facility, Elkland SAR recently hosted participants of the Leadership Elk and Cameron County Program, giving a presentation on history, the mission and work of the rescue. It also welcomes other organizations, such as local Cub Scout troops, to tour and learn about the facility.
During a normal year, said Young, they also host shooting and basic wilderness survival classes, as well as compass-mapping classes.
Elkland also hosts its annual fishing derby the first weekend in May, and sends out a donation request letter in late fall, early winter to everyone in Elk County.
“Those funds are used (for things like) keeping our utilities paid for, buying fuel or small equipment,” said Young.
Elkland SAR is still doing its Tuesday evening trainings, Young notes, and the organization offers something for everyone, with members aging from 18-70 years old.
For more information, visit www.elklandsar.com or the Facebook and Instagram pages.