BENEZETTE — The second annual “Elktoberfest” is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Benezette School grounds, benefiting the restoration of a landmark more than 100 years old.
Bridget Rucki said the Benezette School Committee was formed more than 30 years ago, and its mission is to restore the Benezette School. Rucki is co-chairing the event with Leigh Ann Copello and Frank Rucki.
“At that time, it was in pretty bad shape,” she said of the school.
Committee members sent out a questionnaire, Rucki said, to determine how much community interest there was in the school project.
“An overwhelming positive response was just the fuel this committee needed to move forward,” she says. “Numerous bake sales, yard sales, flea markets and dinners got the ball rolling.”
Community support and support from Benezette visitors, Rucki said, have pushed the project where it is now.
“The building now serves as our township office and as our polling place,” she said.
This is Elktoberfest’s second year, Rucki said, due to skipping a year during COVID-19.
“We are coming back and as excited as ever,” she said. “We had amazing vendors our first year – many of whom are returning.”
The Benezette School is a significant and historic building, she said.
“It’s truly a landmark,” said Rucki. “But mostly, it says how important education was to this small village.”
A variety of items, offering something for everyone, will be found at the event, she said, including alpaca-made wool socks to homemade fudge and chocolates, crafts, quilted items, wildlife photographs, blacksmithing items, wreaths, moonshine and wines, and more.
“This is a fantastic event for our community,” Rucki said. “It lets us showcase a much-loved landmark with tons of small town flare.”