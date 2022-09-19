DuBOIS — DuBois City Engineer Chris Nasuti provided an update on the drought watch at last Thursday’s work session.
Nasuti reported that the water level at the DuBois Reservoir is at minus 4 inches.
“We’re well above any danger,” said Nasuti. “I saw the state still has us in a drought watch. But our area is doing just fine.”
Mayor Ed Walsh asked what it was at two years ago.
“I didn’t check,” said Nasuti. “A couple of weeks ago, we would have been minus 21. So we were probably at minus 25 two years ago. We’re at minus 4 this year.”
Liberty Boulevard
The construction at the top of Liberty Boulevard, which has entered Phase II, “is well in the swing of things,” said city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
“It’s moving along. I don’t think we’ve ever really discussed it, but I would think by winter this project should hopefully be done,” said Suplizio.
Challenger Field
Work at the Challenger Field is about 90 percent complete, said Suplizio.
“If you haven’t seen it, and get a chance, go over and look at it. It’s a very good addition that actually now closes in the field. That was the main reason for doing it,” said Suplizio.
“I’ve been hearing about this for two months,” said Walsh. “We all went and looked out there one day. And what a class ... Just class. It’s a great job, guys.”
Flood control
With regard to the summer trimming of all of the flood control embankments, Nasuti said that topic can now probably be taken off the update list during the council meetings.
“They came in yesterday just to show a colleague from Cincinnati how we’ve taken care of ours. She was really impressed. Everybody’s doing a good job on that,” said Nasuti.
“The main reason that is on there is more for summertime,” said Suplizio. “We will take it off and we’ll put it back on. That is different than the dredging. This is when all the kids are diving in there with the weed-eaters, and we’ve got our mowers, and all that. If there is anything done, it probably would be our machines doing it, if anything needs to be done, I think they have two college kids here.”
K-9 training
DuBois City Police Chief Blaine Clark said the K-9 training with the dogs and their handlers from area police departments early last week went very well.
“It was very organized, very needed training,” said Clark. “They located some deficiencies with maybe some other dogs and stuff like that, but they fixed them and they said our (Ace) dog was outstanding.”
“It’s good for this tri-county area,” said Walsh. “They seem to be best buddies, the dog and the handlers.”
Meetings
The council will hold a second public hearing on the Community Development Block Grant program at 5:45 p.m. Monday (today) in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
The council and the Sandy Township Supervisors will meet in joint session to conduct consolidation-related business at 6 p.m. Monday in the city building. Immediately after that meeting, the council will meet in regular session.