DuBOIS – The newly formed Esports Club at Penn State DuBois has recently launched a new event series and members are looking for more students to become involved.
The club recently held its first “game night,” which is planned to be a weekly gathering for club members and students alike to come together to play video games. Game nights will be held each Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. using the gaming lounge in the PAW Center (room 205) to take advantage of the multiple television sets to have the ability to run multiple games and consoles at the same time to get everyone in attendance involved.
March 1 marked the first time that the club held a game night, with “Super Smash Bros.” on Nintendo Switch being the featured game of choice for those in attendance. Derek Mohney, one of the members of the Esports Club, noted that while the club is focusing on console gaming right now for game nights, the hope is that with enough student interest expansion to other platforms, such as PC gaming, can be explored.
Any Penn State DuBois student who is interested in video games, or would like to explore gaming, is encouraged to attend future game nights to interact with club members, play some games, and even join the Esports Club as well.
Any student who has questions or would like more information about upcoming game nights and esports events, should contact Mohney at dbm5948@psu.edu.