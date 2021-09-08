DuBOIS — Esther’s Hair Haven, a longstanding DuBois business, was part of a campaign that recently donated 35 beds for the shelter animals of Gateway Humane Society.
Owner Esther Carr said she works with Farmhouse Fresh, a facial/skincare line the salon carries, selling books for its “Dog Bed Fairy Program.” All proceeds go toward purchasing beds for rescue animals. Carr nominated the GHS to be the recipient of the donation campaign.
Based on a ranch in Mckinney, Texas, also a rescue for farm animals, FarmHouse Fresh specializes in organic and clean beauty products with all naturally-derived ingredients, according to its website.
This is also a cause that Carr cares about, aiming to sell healthier products with no preservatives or fillers, and eliminating chemicals where she can, she said. The staff of Esther’s Hair Haven also have a collective passion for animals.
Throughout the past 25 years, Esther’s Hair Haven has tried to give back to the community that supports the salon, said Carr. She has also held a breast cancer fundraiser, benefiting Hahne Cancer Center patients, in the past.
The staff and clients at the salon become like family, said Carr.
“My goal has always been to treat others well,” she said.
Calling it a “high-end salon with a hometown atmosphere,” Carr said the full-service salon offers hair cuts, styling and coloring, manicures and pedicures, facial waxing and eyebrow tinting, facials, wellness coaching, body wraps and gel polish, as well as several full retail lines.
It’s been important to Carr, she said, to partner with reliable, United States-based companies for products, while supporting a good cause when possible.
Her favorite part of the business, said Carr, is making people feel good about themselves. Sometimes, that may just involve being there for them emotionally and listening to them.
As with other businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic was challenging, said Carr. It’s been “heartwarming” to see the salon’s clients return, some of whom see the salon staff more than their families, she said, and the interaction for them is important.
Carr added a special “Thank you” to Brad Calliari of Calliari’s Bakery, who lent his garage space to house the dog beds until they were donated to the shelter, she said.
The GHS was extremely grateful for the donation, posting many pictures of its shelter dogs enjoying their new soft, high-quality beds on its Facebook page.
Follow Esther’s Hair Haven on Facebook and visit www.esthershairhaven.com.