DuBOIS — On the afternoon of Thanksgiving Eve of 2006, Eva McKee’s phone rang and it was her family doctor telling her that she had breast cancer at the age of 39.
“However, I had one of the best surgeons in town at the time,” said McKee. “Dr. Paula Lundgren assured me that all would be OK and she would not need to have a total mastectomy done.”
McKee was prompted to go see her doctor after one day she experienced a real sharp pain that ran from her breast up to her armpit.
“I thought I pulled something. You don’t think anything when it’s a pain like that,” recalled McKee. “A couple of days after that then I started doing my breast exam, and I’m like, ‘There’s a lump there.’ I could feel it was pea-sized. So I called the doctor, and I’m like, ‘I think I better come and get an exam.’”
McKee said her mammogram showed palpable abnormality in the right breast and it was also visualized on the sonogram. She had to have a core biopsy done; the mass was seen at 9 o’clock around the areola.
“My cancer was called HER-2 postive,” said McKee, noting that the tumor was 11 mm. The surgeon removed nine lymph nodes and four revealed metastatic tumors.
On Jan. 10, 2007, McKee had a segmental mastectomy on the right breast, and the surgeon also took out sentinel nodes and axillary nodes.
McKee received Herceptin from Dec. 14, 2007 through May 9, 2008 for the HER-2 positive. She said she also took Tamoxifen.
“It (Tamoxifen) was a newer medication back then that helped with reoccurrence,” said McKee. “It was a pill taken daily. As studies went on it showed that if you took the medication for 10 years it helped to improve with the risk of reoccurrence even more. So I took the pill for the 10 years.”
Tamoxifen was discovered from the American Cancer Society funding research for scientists, said McKee, who is the event leader for the American Cancer Society’s DuBois Relay For Life.
“I’ve been involved with Relay for awhile, over 25 years,” said McKee.
McKee said the American Cancer Society has a played a role in nearly every major breast cancer research breakthrough in recent history, including establishing mammography as the standard for breast cancer discovery lifesaving treatments and better understanding factors that can reduce the risk of getting breast cancer.
McKee said more information is available on the American Cancer Society’s website — www.cancer.org.research.
In addition to her surgery, McKee also took Adriamycin and Cytoxan as part of her breast cancer treatment. She also received 32 radiation treatments.
“Every year, I still go to Hahne (Cancer Center). I still follow up yearly with Hahne. They make sure I’m good,” said McKee.
McKee said it is recommended that women ages 40-44 should have the choice to start annual breast cancer screening with a mammogram if they wish to do so. Women, ages 45-54. are recommended to have a mammogram done yearly.
“I started with mammograms very early because my grandmother and my cousin had breast cancer,” said McKee. “I was very adamant with my doctor that I wanted to start getting them much earlier than 40. With my family history, I wanted to be sure everything was OK. I also did the self-breast examinations.”
McKee suggests individuals schedule their mammograms each year on a special day in their life so they remember to schedule it each year.
She also noted that men are not exempt from breast cancer so they also should be checking themselves and if they think something is wrong tell their doctor and also get a mammogram.
“Once you hear the words ‘you have cancer’ you have a new outlook on life and things around you,” said McKee. “You notice more things like the beautiful sunsets, the sunrises, how beautiful the sky in the evening can be, the clouds in the sky and how sometimes they take the shape of things, your family. Life just changes and hopefully it changes for the better.”
Another key factor in fighting breast cancer is one’s attitude and faith in God, said McKee.
“I told my husband I was going to beat my cancer and I did,” she said. “With his support, support of family and friends and support of others I was able to do it. It is not something that you can face alone. It is scary because you don’t know what the outcome will be. You hope and pray for the best.”
McKee, a DuBois native who now lives in Olanta, said that cancer is not only about the person battling it but also their families.
“The family is also battling with you,” McKee said. “It takes a toll on them as well as the cancer patient. So please remember to be patient with the person who is receiving those treatments as their body and mind are changing from having medicines put in their body. It is OK to cry, it is OK to be moody, it is OK to be tired, it is OK not to be yourself, for both the patient and the caregiver.”