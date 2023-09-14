ST. MARYS — The 2023 Fall Fest in St. Marys is returning to the Downtown Event Park in full force this weekend, and there are some new things in store for event goers this year.
Formerly held on The Diamond downtown, the three-day event made its debut at the park on Depot Street in 2021.
Lyle Garner, who is on the Fall Fest Committee, said there are several benefits to this new location. It’s still in downtown St. Marys and centralized, but alleviates the worry of downtown traffic. There is also more space for both vendors and Fall Fest attendees to walk around and see what the event has to offer.
Garner recalled receiving many compliments about the park last year.
“It’s something great in St. Marys, and it’s only going to get better.”
This year’s event anticipates having 85 vendors, and there is even a waiting list, said Garner. These include artisan and craft vendors, food trucks and local wineries and breweries, and many local businesses and organizations will have their own booths set up. The full list of vendors is available on the Bavarian Fall Fest Facebook page.
Craft and food vendors and the basket raffle will open at 11 a.m. on Friday. “Person of the Year” will be named on the main stage at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, craft and food vendors and the basket raffle will open at 9 a.m. Live music will begin at 11 a.m., with performances lasting through 10 p.m.
Crystal Fire Department will host its annual pancake breakfast on Sunday at 7 a.m., followed by vendors opening at the park.
New to the event this year is the Elk County Cruisers Cruise In show, taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Garner, a car enthusiast himself, said there used to be a motorcycle toy run held during the Sunday of Fall Fest in the past, and it was a big draw for spectators. This Cruise In is more of an incentive to bring people out on Sunday to check out both the car show and the Fall Fest itself.
Dash plaques featuring the Elk County Cruisers logo, a photo of Garner’s Camaro and the Fall Fest 2023 logo will also be given out while supplies last.
The live music lineup will also offer more bands for spectators to enjoy. Friday will feature bands Wildfire and Sleepwalker; Saturday, the Bon-Journey tribute band from Pittsburgh, Dan Weyant and One Last Breath; Sunday, Vinnie and the Mud Flaps.
Fall Fest is also known for its rather large basket raffle, which includes many perks and prizes donated from local people, organizations and businesses. The basket raffle will close at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Garner, who serves on the Historical Society of St. Marys and Benzinger Township board, noted that the venue at 99 Erie Ave. will be open during this year’s Fall Fest –on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to Noon.
This is a great new opportunity for those coming into downtown for Fall Fest to see everything that the historical society has to offer, he said.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/BavarianFallFest for the full list of vendors and schedule of events.