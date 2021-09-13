ST. MARYS — This year’s fall festival in St. Marys is taking place with a new name and in a new location — “Fall Fest” at the Downtown Event Park on Depot Street the weekend of Sept. 17-19.
Emma Carroll, in charge of advertising, said there are still a few openings for interested vendors. Thus far, the festival has collected a large variety of them, including food trucks like Kyler’s Applewood BBQ, Sam’s Hot Dogs, Calla’s Concessions, B’s Smoke Shack and Dimmick’s Roadside Cafe; organizations like Relay for Life, Elk County ABATE, Elk/Cameron County Special Olympics, the St. Marys Heritage Preservation Group, Wreaths Across America and more.
Several crafters and artisan vendors are also signed up to participate, including Stonehill Chocolates, PA Made, TK Crafts, Mountain Run Primitives, Valley Glass Art, Pennie’s Country Scents, Ajs Woodworks and Below the Bark Designs, to name a few, according to the vendor list.
The Fall Fest was previously called “Bavarian Fall Fest” and held primarily on The Diamond and in downtown St. Marys.
“We have so many backgrounds in St. Marys,” said Carroll of the name change.
As far as what else is new this year – the location, said Carroll, and the “Journey Tribute Band” as Saturday’s big performance, happening at 7 p.m.
- Vendor registration will begin from 8-11 a.m. Friday, with craft and food vendors opening from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. that day.
- There will also be a basket raffle offered on all three days in the wooden shed near the parking garage’s entrance, with the winners announced Sunday at 2 p.m., according to the tentative schedule of events.
- The opening ceremony and “Person of the Year Award” will be presented at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by “PF Flyer” music from 7-10 p.m.
- A farmers market will be offered in Casali’s Italian Grille’s parking lot Saturday at 9 a.m. Music on Saturday will also be provided by “TBD” and “Eleven 75.”
- The Crystal Fire Department will host a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. Sunday on Erie Avenue, followed by vendors open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- “Folk mass” will take place on the main stage Sunday at 9:15 a.m., followed by music by “Dos Hombres” at 11 a.m., according to the schedule.
Being that last year’s festival was canceled due to COVID-19, hosting it again in 2021 is a big deal for the community, said Carroll. It’s also free for everyone to attend.
“We realized this event brings so many people of all backgrounds together, and shows that we are a community,” she said. “The biggest thing is, I feel it helps get people’s minds off of the trouble in the world.”
For more information, contact Dolly Wehler at 814-781-7247 or bavarianfallfest@gmail.com. Bavarian Fall Fest can also be found on Facebook.