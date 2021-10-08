PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library’s fall programs have started for the season, but children and adults can still get signed up on the library’s website to participate.
A full schedule of the fall programs can be found at punxsutawneylibrary.org and have categories for wee, pre-k, elementary, tweens, and teens.
Themes for these groups coming up include fall, leaves, scavenger hunt, Halloween, game night and Thanksgiving.
Programs are being held in person, but the library will also post virtual video sessions. The groups will have games, crafts, stories, activities and more. The fall programs will run until the week of Nov. 22.
Also coming up this month is “The Catastrophic Book Club” meeting on the second Thursday of the month. This month’s book is “Rules of Magic” by Alice Hoffman. The library can provide readers with a copy who can’t get their own. The club will meet on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m.
The library’s writing group with Jane Murphy will also be meeting the first Monday of each month. The group already met for this month on Oct. 4, and will meet in November on Monday, Nov. 8 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
New this month, the library will also be hosting a crystal introduction class on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. The class will be a beginners guide to knowing crystals and stones.
Also new is the “Rainbow Round Table” which is a social group for discussion LGBTQ+ issues and themes found in literature and pop culture. This is a group for tween and teens that meets Tuesdays from 4 to 5 p.m.
Those interested in attending any of the programs can register online or by calling the library at 814-938-5020.