FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough Council approved a new ordinance related to the insurance process regarding fire-damaged buildings.
During the November meeting, Borough Solicitor Pat Lavelle presented the new ordinance for council review before advertising. The ordinance, 416-2021, requires insurance companies to go to the borough and get a certificate indicating whether or not any liens, taxes, or charges are against a property before paying out the insurance policy. If there are any, the insurance company is to address those costs before they pay the claim.
There is also a provision that if the cost of repairing or replacing the building exceeds 60 percent of the insurance coverage, the insurance company is required to pay the borough “a certain amount of money in anticipation of borough costs related to engineering, inspections, razing, removing, repairing, or securing the building if it is a dangerous building,” according to the November meeting minutes.
The borough will keep the money until the building is secured, repaired, razed, or whatever is necessary. If the borough does not expend any cost, the money will be returned to the insurance company. If the borough does spend money, it will pay up to the total amount if that much is spent on repairs, securing, or razing the property.
The ordinance, labeled as requiring a municipal certificate prior to payment of fire loss claims, was approved by the council during the December meeting Monday evening.
Council also approved ordinance 418-2021, an amendment assigning responsibility for implementation of the Industrial Sewer Use Pretreatment Program to the City of DuBois. This ordinance came to the borough from DuBois City.
The borough also approved EADS Engineering Service related to the construction of a salt storage shed. The estimated cost is $500, but could be more or less than the specified amount.
The council also received an update on the 126 Main St. fire-damaged property last month from PennSafe, who reported the building is structurally sound. Borough Manager Cindy Fritz was asked to get a letter from PennSafe stating the building is structurally safe.