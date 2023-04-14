FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough will be flushing water lines on April 25 in the Redmill area and April 26 in the Falls Creek Borough.
Residents may experience low water pressure and/or cloudy water on each of those days.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 86F. Winds light and variable..
Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 4:39 am
FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough will be flushing water lines on April 25 in the Redmill area and April 26 in the Falls Creek Borough.
Residents may experience low water pressure and/or cloudy water on each of those days.