FALLS CREEK — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Falls Creek now that the town celebrated Light Up Night last Friday.
This was Falls Creek’s seventh annual Light Up Night. Mayor Karen Forsythe estimated about 100 people gathered in Memorial Park for the event, which is the community’s kickoff to the holiday season.
The community tree lighting took place as usual, with a larger tree than in past years. This was thanks to the help of Crystal City Ranch in Falls Creek and Forsythe.
The event is a community effort, with many coming together to make the night fun for all. Volunteers provide cookies and hot chocolate for the guests who come to the park.
Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived on the Falls Creek Fire Department truck to help with the lighting of the tree. The couple waved and greeted children as they rode into the park.
Treat bags were put together by the borough for Santa to hand out to children as they visited with him once he was down from the fire truck. Children got a chance to sit with Santa and Mrs. Claus up on the Memorial Park stage.