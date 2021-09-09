FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough Council met on Tuesday evening rather Monday and continued discussion on a Main Street property damaged by fire earlier this year.
The building at 126 Main St. caught fire on Mother’s Day and has sat mostly untouched since. The borough has become increasingly involved in the hopes of having the structure repaired.
A main concern of the council is the safety hazard the building poses, and the fact they don’t know what the interior of the structure is like or how dangerous it might be.
Borough Solicitor Pat Lavelle was not present for the council meeting, so the council decided to have Manager Cindy Fritz contact him about possible action.
“We want to talk to Pat about what we can do as far as that building. See what’s legal for us to take action on,” Fritz said.
She will also find out what the borough can expect as far as getting the building repairs done.
The borough also approved a recommendation from the Planning Committee to allow a resident building a home to consolidate their acres. The borough approved the consolidation of 1.4 acres for the residents.
Fritz also said the borough has not received any updates from the developers of the Dollar General yet. The developers sent them some emails to have information sent to the engineer for them to answer questions.
The developer will have to meet with the Planning Committee to share the plans for the property, but this has not happened yet.
“It should be coming to a council meeting sometime soon, I would say. They said it will be built by the end of the year,” Fritz said.