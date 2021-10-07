FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough Council received a letter of interest from someone for the code enforcement officer position, and provided a brief update to the fire damaged property on Main Street during its meeting Monday.
The council did not solicit letters, and was not looking for a new code enforcement officer at this time. The council decided to send the letter to the Personnel Committee to decide what they wanted to do.
“I’m going to turn this over at this time to personnel, and have him set up a meeting with personnel and they can get back to council on their recommendations,” said Kevin Reynolds, council president.
Borough Manager Cindy Fritz said there was not much of an update to the Main Street building that was damaged in the Mother’s Day fire earlier this year. Code Enforcement Officer Matt Hasselback told her he has seen some movement and action on the building, but nothing substantial on the outside.
“There has been activity there… but we’ve seen nothing as far as anything major,” Reynolds said.
Fritz said the council has no way of knowing what is being done on the inside. She is going to call Zac Lawhead, who issues the borough’s permits, and see what knowledge or direction he can offer.
“If anything’s done, it’s inside and we can’t go in,” Reynolds said.
Multimodal Transportation Fund Program
The council also approved the ratification of Resolution 04-09-2021 approving the submission of the financial assistance application through the Multimodal Transportation Fund Program for the Main Street Revitalization Project.
The figure that came back on the amount of money for the project is different, so the council had to ratify both the resolution, and the commitment letter.
“Two meetings ago, we gave you (Cindy Fritz) the authority to go ahead and move forward with that, but now the figure that came in on this is new, so we’ll have to make a resolution on the amount, and then we’ll have to ratify that,” Reynolds said.
The new amount is for $839,640. The second motion for the commitment letter was to commit to the portion of funding they are required to provide, which was already authorized by the council. The borough will be responsible for 20 percent of the project.