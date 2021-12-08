FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough Council reviewed the Multimodal Transportation Fund Program during its meeting Monday evening, deciding what the next move would be after again being denied a grant.
Borough Manager Cindy Fritz shared during her report that the Commonwealth Financing Authority had denied the borough a grant for the third time.
“This is a very huge disappointment. The Commonwealth Financing Authority: Multimodal Transportation Fund Program Falls Creek Borough Streetscape revitalization project that we had done three years in a row to try to get the grant for, we were denied for the third time, and that is a great disappointment because that would’ve been such an improvement for our Main Street,” Fritz said.
The initial cost to the borough to apply for the grant was $7,000, and it has cost $750 for each time they have reapplied. The borough was previously encouraged to reapply, being told by engineers that most boroughs do not get approved the first year it applies.
With the third denial, the engineer working with the borough has encouraged the borough to not reapply again.
“That’s our third attempt, we’ve been rejected three times. It’s the council’s discretion if we want to apply again. I wouldn’t recommend it,” Kevin Reynolds, council president, said. “There’s money there, it’s just we’re not approved,”
Councilman Brian Leech asked if the matter could be tabled, or if the council would be able to apply again in the future. He asked if the cost would increase back to the initial cost of $7,000, which Consultant Lu Inzana said he didn’t believe it would, just a resubmission with all the work that’s already been done on the project.
“Certainly, we’re very eligible, just other needs were ahead of us,” Fritz said.
Inzana also said the Falls Creek Water Authority is going to be tearing out the street for their own project in the spring, and the council was hopeful they would be able to coordinate the projects together.
The council voted to table the topic until they hear more from the engineers.