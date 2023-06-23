FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Farmers Market welcomed a great crowd for its debut June 17, and will continue to offer homegrown and handmade products every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in the St. Bernard Church parking lot on Taylor Avenue.
The idea for the market itself came from organizer and Falls Creek resident Dillon Boleen and his fiancé, Laken Poole.
“It’s a nice little community. We enjoy going to other markets nearby, so I thought it would be great to bring one to our own town,” said Boleen.
There are still a few open spots for vendors, and the hope is to see the market expand further as more become aware of it, Boleen said. He expects to have more vendors this Saturday, June 24, then were in attendance last weekend.
Currently, vendors –including Boleen himself –offer fresh, homegrown vegetables, flowers/bouquets, crafts such as home decor and handmade wooden items.
Residents have responded very positively to the market, Boleen noted, with many stopping by on its first day. He noted that the market’s season will depend on weather this fall, possibly lasting through mid-October.
Falls Creek Borough Manager Chuck Case said there are many positive aspects about having a farmers market in Falls Creek. It’s held in a great location, showcases vendors and their products and helps get fresh produce from local farmers into the hands of residents.
Initiatives such as this are helping to better the town and the area, bringing about more positive things for its people to enjoy, said Case. He credited the residents for coming up with these ideas and helping them come to fruition.
Residents are always welcome to approach the borough with any ideas they may have, Case noted.
Anyone interested in participating can call Boleen at 814-771-5131, email dillbo1388@gmail.com or message the “Falls Creek Farmers Market” Facebook page. Also follow the Facebook page for regular updates.