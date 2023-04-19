FALLS CREEK — A Falls Creek man is facing felony charges after he was allegedly driving under the influence of methamphetamine and other drugs March 3.
Brandon Scott Wolfe, 41, is charged with four counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance –a felony in the third degree –and is cited for several traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office April 17.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a DuBois-based state police officer was sitting in a patrol unit along the east-bound lane of State Route 830 in Sandy Township observing traffic on March 3, when they saw a 2010 black Toyota Tundra drive past. The vehicle had dark sun-screening on its front-side windows that prevented the officer from seeing inside of the vehicle. It also had an inoperable center brake light.
The officer ran the vehicle’s registration, which had expired, and pulled out behind the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop. The driver pulled into the Sheetz parking lot on Rich Highway in Falls Creek.
The officer approached the vehicle and requested the driver’s information. The vehicle also had an expired inspection sticker, and the driver was unable to provide a Pennsylvania driver’s license. The driver, identified as Wolfe from a registration card, said the vehicle’s insurance was also not valid, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The officer requested that the driver perform standardized field sobriety tests. Wolfe’s eyes appeared to be twitching, and he was allegedly unable to maintain his balance or follow proper instructions. He also displayed eyelid tremors, body tremors, and swaying, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Wolfe was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for a blood draw. On March 18, the toxicology report received revealed that Wolfe had allegedly been under the influence of alcohol, Delta 9 THC, methamphetamine, Delta 9 Carboxy THC and amphetamine at the time of his arrest.
Wolfe’s preliminary hearing is set for May 19 at Meholick’s office.