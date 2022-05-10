FALLS CREEK — A Falls Creek man has been jailed on felony charges after he allegedly choked a woman and pointed a shotgun at her during an argument.
Scott Allen Garvey, 50, is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause severe bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, a felony in the first degree; strangulation –applying pressure to the throat or neck, a felony in the second degree; two second-degree misdemeanor counts of simple assault; making terroristic threats; recklessly endangering another person and cited for harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office May 9.
State police in DuBois were informed of an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred at a Taylor Avenue residence in Falls Creek on May 7. Police spoke with the victim, a woman who said that she and Garvey had engaged in an argument, and he had allegedly choked her on two different occasions, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The woman told police she had trouble breathing during this time.
Police reportedly observed redness to the victim’s neck while speaking with her. While upstairs in the residence, the victim said Garvey also allegedly pointed a shotgun at her, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Garvey is confined in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.