BROCKWAY — Customers at Brockway Tastee Freez have seen the face of Wanda Smith for a half century, and she does not plan on changing that any time soon.
Smith and her husband Dean owned the Tastee Freez before selling it to Brian and Erica Rendos nearly four years ago. That did not mean that Smith was ready to hang up her Tastee Freez T-shirt.
“When she asked to stay, I was elated,” Erica Rendos said. “Having her and Dean along to help us get started, showing us everything from doing the ice cream to cooking, it was great. Everybody knows her, and if she’s not here, they ask where she is.”
Smith started when she married Dean, raised her family in the Tastee Freez, having her daughters and grandchildren work alongside her during the decades she and her husband owned it.
“Family is the heart of the Tastee Freez,” Smith said. “It’s always been family-owned. When we sold it, it was so hard, and I didn’t want someone to have it who wasn’t going to care about it the way we did. They do.”
Dean was ready to retire after owning the restaurant for around 20 years and working at Brockway Glass. However, Wanda did not want to move on.
“I don’t feel like I’m working for them,” she said. “I’m working with them. Deciding to sell was very difficult, but I love being here. I love seeing the people. Some of the customers who come here, they’ve been coming in since I started. Even before that. I love waiting on people, being up front and taking orders.”
“We wanted to keep the core Tastee Freez stuff, and we wanted it to be what we remembered it to be,” Rendos said. “It’s a staple in our town, and we wanted to keep it that way.
“We asked them at the beginning if we could get the hot dog sauce recipe. That’s what this place is! It’s good stuff. Dean took me back one day and showed me how to do that. Wanda taught us how to do the peanut butter sauce.”
Over the past 50 years, Smith said that she watched members of the community come through, grow up, and move on. Rendos said she remembered Smith behind the grill when she was a child. Smith said she remembered Rendos coming in as a child, and eventually bringing her own children to the restaurant. Some memories are bittersweet.
“The friendliness of the customers stands out,” Smith said. “People have been coming here forever. And it’s sad when you close up for the winter, some of them won’t be there the next season. We had a table out for this one man who was a regular. We shut down for the winter and he passed away. You get to know your regular customers, and you build a relationship with them.”
Rendos said that even though they are just getting started on their Tastee Freez journey, they had that experience through the COVID-19 pandemic. She praised the way the Smiths carried the Tastee Freez, saying it was their foundation that allowed the business to survive the first year of the pandemic.
“Wanda and Dean built this business, and people came,” Rendos said. “They had an established take-out clientele, and that’s what we did during COVID when we took over. Plus, this is a small town. We take care of each other.”
The Brockway Tastee Freez is planning on closing at the end of September, eying a March re-opening. Regular customers can expect to see Wanda Smith back behind the counter, ready to take their order when the business opens back up.
“I love being here,” she said. “As long as they’ll have me, I’ll stay. It’s a good life, and I want to keep going.”