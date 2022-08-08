DuBOIS — An all-day family event at the DuBois City Park, featuring musical entertainment and lots of activities for children, is being planned for Aug. 27, starting at 10 a.m.
There will be free fun for all ages, including bounce houses, games, activities, crafts, music and magic, according to John Patricelli, who is one of the organizers of the event. He said a number of area churches, along with private donations, helped raise $17,000 for the family day.
“We’re doing this for the community,” said Patricelli. “We feel there is not a lot to do in the area for kids. And then even the less-fortunate kids, where do they go in the summer? They don’t get to go on vacation or anything.”
Patricelli said at noon a free lunch will be served for those attending Family Fun Day.
“Last year, we had 30 days (notice) and we fed 250 people. That’s not how many were there” he said. “This year, we started advertising this ... for months now. If you go on Facebook, I think we’ve had over 1,000 hits already. We don’t figure everybody’s going to come, but when this all started out, I ordered food for 700.”
Patricelli said the musical entertainment for the day will include the widely-known Christian rock band, the Allan Scott Band.
“Former drug addict, dropout, thief and loser Allan Scott found hope in his jail cell, calling on God to heal the broken pieces of his life,” according to the band’s website. “Over a decade later, this redeemed singer and songwriter shares his experience in song: The truth that Jesus can turn any mess into a message.”
The latest full-length album from Allan is the redemptive, hopeful “The Story” which released July 24, 2019 at all digital retail outlets, the website said.
Another musical performance will feature contemporary Christian music singer and songwriter, Tasha Layton, said Patricelli. Layton had her first Christian contemporary music radio hit in 2019 with her debut radio single “Love Lifting Me.”
In 2020, Layton was first named one of Billboard’s Top 5 female Christian artists of the year on the heels of her breakthrough single “Into The Sea (It’s Gonna Be OK),” which was among the biggest hits at Christian radio that year.
Prior to her solo career, Layton appeared on Season 9 of American Idol and spent four years as a back-up vocalist for pop superstar Katy Perry, according to her website.
“I met her last summer and I called her and asked her if she’d do this,” recalled Patricelli. “She (Layton) said, ‘Oh, yeah. I’d be more than happy.’”
The musical entertainment is scheduled to be held from 6-10 p.m. on Family Day at the Park.
On Sunday, Aug. 28, Patricelli said they will be holding a non-denominational church service in the city park. He said churches of DuBois are participating in this event.
Pastor Joseph Bishop, from Philadelphia, will be delivering the message.
Worship will be led by either Layton or The Allan Scott Band, said Patricelli, noting that this has yet to be determined.
Fellowship will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the service to start at 10 a.m. He said there will be a special program for the children during the service so be sure to bring them along.
Patricelli, who is founder and president of Affirming Fire Ministries, said they don’t have a church.
“We do outreach for the community,” said Patricelli. “We go over to the park on a Saturday and we’ll give out free clothing and set up some grills and cook hotdogs and have a lunch. That way we reach out to a lot of the homeless and feed them and give them clothing.”
The schedule for Family Day at the Park is as follows:
- 10 a.m.-12 p.m. –activities
- 12-1 p.m. –free lunch
- 1 p.m. –magician
- 1:30-3 p.m. — activities
- 3 p.m. –puppet show
- 3:30 and later –activities
- Fire truck will be present
- All day –animal characters roaming for photos with children
- 6-10 p.m. –musical entertainment
For more information as the event gets closer, visit the Family Day at the Park Facebook page.