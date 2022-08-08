Family Day at the Park

A child is shown participating in last year’s Family Day at the Park in the DuBois City Park. This year’s free event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, starting at 10 a.m. and will continue all day. It will feature many activities for children and musical entertainment in the city park.

 Submitted

DuBOIS — An all-day family event at the DuBois City Park, featuring musical entertainment and lots of activities for children, is being planned for Aug. 27, starting at 10 a.m.

