BIG RUN — The Family Dollar building in Big Run was recently sold and will be under new ownership in the future.
During Big Run Secretary Dawn Kopp’s report, she informed the borough they received a large check from the Jefferson County Recorder of Deeds. Kopp said she didn’t believe the check was accurate because she has only ever gotten checks for a couple hundred dollars.
“It’s the percentage we get when you close on a home in Big Run, but apparently the Family Dollar has sold. It is sold to another company. It was owned by a family, now it is owned by CPI LLC,” Kopp said.
The family who previously owned the building is not from around the area.
The check the borough received was for $8,315 for this sale. This high amount lead her to think a mistake had been made until she called and confirmed it with the deed office. The building sold for about $1.6 million, which is why the deed transfer fee the borough received was so high.
The Family Dollar store has been closed recently, and will be closed the rest of the week according to Kopp.
She said there were “a ton of people” working inside the building, and she wasn’t sure if it would still be Family Dollar when it reopened or not.