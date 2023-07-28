CLEARFIELD — The family of Kaitlyn R. Evans, 31, of Woodland, who died while incarcerated at the Clearfield County Jail on July 8, sought answers from the prison board at its meeting this week.
Evans’ step-father Harold Walstrom and mother Heather Walstrom attended the meeting, seeking answers on Evans’ death.
“We are trying to find out what happened to our daughter while she was incarcerated that resulted in her death,” Harold Walstrom said.
Commissioner Dave Glass said the investigation is still ongoing so they can’t say a lot about it yet.
Commissioner John Sobel agreed and said they were advised by Solicitor Heather Bozovich to not comment on it at this point.
Harold Walstrom asked which department is conducting the investigation and Warden David Gallagher said it is Clearfield Regional Police Department.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman said they all want to be as transparent as possible, but he also understands why there would be legal reasons for Bozovich to advise the commissioners to not release some information to the public.
Harold Walstrom said he used to be a corrections officer and he and Heather Walstrom were relieved when Evans was arrested, believing she would be safe there. They want the jail investigated.
“I really feel the system has failed us,” Harold Walstrom said.
Harold Walstrom said he called the Attorney General’s office asking that an investigation be done on the jail, but they were informed that the investigation would have to be spearheaded by the Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office.
He said he contacted Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers’ office requesting an investigation into the jail be done, but hasn’t heard back.
Sayers said because the investigation is still ongoing, they are limited in what information they can give.
Regarding the jail, Sayers said when people call the Attorney General’s office they often get “canned” responses — but said he would be willing to speak with the Walstroms after the meeting.
Ammerman apologized for not being able to give better answers due to legal issues, and understands their frustration that their daughter died while incarcerated.
“I can’t imagine what you are going through,” Ammerman said. “Hopefully we can get to the bottom of this.”
Evans was incarcerated on May 24 on charges of felony delivery of a controlled substance (two counts), as well as misdemeanor intentional possession of controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to previous reports.
Commissioner Mary Tatum was absent but it is an excused absence because she was speaking at the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rapes conference in Harrisburg, Ammerman said.