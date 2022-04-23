DuBOIS — A longtime family-owned business is opening an explosively-fun new location in Clearfield County soon.
All in Pennsylvania, Clifton and Mary Rizer opened the first Rizer Fireworks location in Marienville in 1984, the second in Shinglehouse in 1997, third in Russell in 2004 and the fourth in the town of North East in 2017.
Their fifth location in nearly 40 years, Rizer Fireworks will open at 1872 Rich Hwy., in the former Mark’s Express Oil Change near the Pilot Travel Center in DuBois, on May 1.
The Rizers’ daughter, Christina, who has a degree in business, is now the second-generation co-owner of the family business as well. Having grown up around fireworks and tagging along with her parents, it was only natural she follow in their footsteps, she said.
The Rizers also put on private shows for events, such as family reunions, anniversaries, weddings, etc., said Mary.
They all simply enjoy helping people create beautiful memories, they said. And, people can customize their shows by choosing the designs they’d like to see light up the sky.
Providing this exciting backyard family entertainment is enjoyable for the Rizer family, as they get to meet many different people who enjoy fireworks, too, said Mary.
The Rizers noted that safety is important to them. As a customer checks out, they are briefed on safety features of the item and safety flyers are sent home, as well as the written instructions and pictures on the boxes.
A couple of years ago, Rizer Fireworks set up a tent in DuBois, said Christina, which did very well. So, when this location opportunity opened up, they decided it was time to go for it.
With items for almost any occasion, such as heart-shaped firework designs for anniversaries or weddings, customers can also now download an app on their phone for Rizer Fireworks, said Christina. The app, which they added around three years ago, allows customers to scan items in the store and learn more, view pictures and videos of the fireworks, etc.
The app also allows people to “add” designs they like to their fireworks show, such as missiles, fountains and much more, she noted.
Later on, the store will have laptops, where customers can use the touchscreen to view fireworks videos, etc., Christina said.
A seasonal business, Rizer Fireworks opens prior to Memorial Day, and closes after Labor Day in September. Otherwise, the stores are open by appointment only.
The shop is very visually organized, including shelves lined with items in various sizes and prices, offering everything from kid-friendly sparklers to miscellaneous and novelty fireworks, wheels and spinners, smoke items, firecrackers, parachutes, roman candles, bottle rockets and fountain fireworks. There are also boxed fireworks assortments, mortar sets and aerial repeaters, and kits with quirky names such as “Angry Beaver.”
There are certain items that store employees are sure to recommend for people who are beginners with fireworks, said Christina, and a back room full of kits for those who may be more experienced putting on bigger shows.
It’s important to Rizer staff to be helpful to the customers by providing their knowledge and experience, she said.
The family worked hard in renovating the building into what it is now, they noted.
Rizer Fireworks also puts on professional shows at events like the Marienville 4th of July Celebration, Mayfest in Fryburg, the Potter County Fair and Light Up Night in Leeper.
The stores offer specials and bonuses, such as buy one/get two free deals, said Mary.
The Rizers are excited to bring the family-owned business to the DuBois area and beyond, and to be in such a high-traffic location.
“We are excited to be a part of the community,” said the family.