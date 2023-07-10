FALLS CREEK — Featuring more than 50 vendors, a variety of classes and workshops, the third annual Farm Fest was held at Calhoun Farm on Rockdale Road Saturday.
Farm Fest welcomed dozens of vendors, known to sell handcrafted items like jewelry, stained glass, wood-working items, maple syrup, baked goods, baby items, pottery, candles, teas, crystals and much more.
The event is also known for its wellness booths and classes, offering free spinal screenings, massage, tarot card readings and again, much more.
Classes were held throughout the day, such as goat yoga, ancestral movement, drum circle, yoga, meditation, introduction to herbal medicine and crystal bowl sound therapy.
Farm Fest is a great community event for a variety of reasons, as it provides many vendors and class instructors with a venue to showcase their skills and knowledge. It is also family friendly, as youth were seen enjoying their visit with the farm animals – specifically, baby goats.
Farm Fest is directed by Lanna Calhoun (Calhoun Farm) and Gabby Orcutt (Inertia of Movement).