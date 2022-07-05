FALLS CREEK — Farm Fest is returning to Falls Creek on Saturday, this time with more vendors and activities for attendees to enjoy.
Held at Calhoun Farm on Rockdale Road from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Farm Fest is presented by Lanna Calhoun of Calhoun Farm and yoga instructor Gabby Orcutt of Intertia of Movement.
The event is not only meant to be a platform for local vendors, but also an “energetic healing” opportunity and environment, sharing a love of yoga and homesteading all day.
Farm Fest 2021 welcomed around 40 vendors, whereas this year, Calhoun and Orcutt said they are expecting more than 60. The vendors at this event offer a wide variety of items, such as handmade products like wreaths, pottery, wooden crafts, soaps, jewelry and essential oils, she said.
Returning food vendors this year are Smokey Pigs BBQ, Sweet Dreams Ice Cream and Laurel Mountain Winery, Calhoun said.
Fresh products grown and made by Calhoun herself will be available that day, too, including produce, plants and homemade body products, items she regularly sells at her farm stand.
One of the event’s goals is to offer access to wellness and holistic vendors, too, included Infused IV Bar, chiropractors, massage, herbalists, sound baths, drum circles, meditation and yoga.
Calhoun Farm, and Orcutt herself, are also widely known for goat yoga, which will be happening at Farm Fest as well, featuring the goat characters that live at Calhoun Farm.
Farm Fest is free to attend, but there is a fee for the classes, Calhoun noted. Yoga and classes are $15 each, or participants can purchase a wristband that includes all classes and workshops, according to the event’s Facebook page.
“We have adjusted the classes to have informational/educational sessions during peak-heat hours, instead of movement,” said Orcutt.
“Experience the drummer in you,” with Matt Price Drumming, will be returning this year, she noted.
Both Orcutt and Calhoun say Farm Fest truly offers something for everyone to enjoy.
New this year, The Music Box will provide a mobile DJ and karaoke entertainment.
There will also be a kid’s tent for activities such as story time, rock painting, etc., added Orcutt.
Additional parking will be available.
Farm Fest 2021 brought more than 500 people to the farmstead, Orcutt said.
“We anticipate many more this year.”
Visit Calhoun Farm and Market on Facebook and the event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/597732884660249.