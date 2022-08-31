DuBOIS — John Farr is gearing up for his annual Bike2Build bicycle ride to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County.
Farr, 81, is preparing to embark on his 18th ride, Sept. 9-14. Last year he rode nearly 900 miles from Myrtle Beach, S.C. to Clearfield. He said this year he is planning a shorter stint from Philadelphia to DuBois, nearly 400 miles. The 2022 ride is shorter because of the additional challenge created by the commonwealth’s hilly terrain.
“Each year, since 2005, I’ve done a bicycle tour not only to raise money for Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County but in hopes of inspiring others to join me in building hope in our local communities through building homes for those in need,” Farr said. “Last year’s ride raised more than $23,700. We are ambitiously hoping to double that amount this year as we plan to break ground on the 2022 new home build in Clearfield for a single mother and her adopted son.”
Last year, Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County shifted its focus from home builds to completing several critical repair projects, he said.
“We replaced several roofs, repaired porches, built handicap ramps and other much needed projects, which served more families in one year than we ever have. The shift also allowed Habitat to prepare for the 2022 new home build in Clearfield and a future home build in the spring of 2023 in Curwensville. These projects are not possible without generous contributions given year after year,” he explained.
Farr’s ride will begin Friday, Sept. 9. He can be followed in real time at www.bike2build.org or daily updates will be given on his Facebook page.
“My hope for this year’s Bike2Build event is that together we continue to set records for the single purpose that we can help even more people,” Farr said.
Farr has been raising funds through his bicycle treks since 2001. He said he makes the annual trip not only to raise much-needed funds for Habitat projects but to build awareness of Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County and the work the organization does to help county residents.
He said Habitat always needs volunteers. “Anyone interested in helping Habitat should go to its website Clearfieldhabitat.com or the event’s website Bike2Build.org,” Farr said. “Information there is for potential volunteers in addition to anyone interested in my trek.
“Habitat is not a hand-out program, rather it helps people get started buying a home by allowing them to put in their own labor, organizing the building process and offering qualified residents a zero percent mortgage on the building materials. Home ownership is foundational in starting to build equity,” he said.
Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield is requesting residents come out to welcome Farr back on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at approximately 5 p.m. by lining up along Liberty Boulevard in DuBois.