John Farr

John Farr and friends made their way into downtown Clearfield last year as the final destination of his 900-mile Bike2Build fundraising venture to garner financial support for Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County.

 File

DuBOIS — John Farr is gearing up for his annual Bike2Build bicycle ride to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County.

