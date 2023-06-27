BROCKWAY – Travelers to Knotted Pines Event Venue will soon find themselves approached by a wizard bearing quests as the inaugural Fellowship of the Pines Festival is ready to enchant the community and beyond.
The Fellowship of the Pines Festival is July 21-23 at the Emerald Isle Lane venue in Brockway, and organizer Cullen Beatty hopes people will come out and defeat a dragon.
“We’re trying to create a really fun, video game environment,” Beatty said. “We don’t think anyone around here is doing anything quite like this. It’s very experimental this first year, we’re trying it out, and we want to build a community around it.”
Beatty said that from the time people arrive, they will find themselves in a magical world. From there, they can decide how much they want to explore. For free, people can get three side quests to complete and shop the vendors, but for $20, they can complete the main quest and do specific faction side quests. People can even add on additional quests if they want to spend more time.
“You start at the check-in station where you can get the pamphlet for free and start shopping or buy a package to join the quest,” Beatty said. “Come with the understanding that this is not just a place to come and shop, but a place to have an experience.”
Vendors selling “anything you might see at a comic-con” will be there. Beatty said that people can expect collectibles, art, oddities, and costume equipment. The event will also have multiple forms of live entertainment, including performers and musicians. Beatty added that a mermaid is on site.
“We have Leviathan’s Siren in full mermaid getup who will be doing tricks in her tank,” he said.
In addition, D-Generation Next of DuBois will set up tables with free play tabletop games and selling merchandise. They will also be running some D&D campaigns.
Costumes are not required, but they are encouraged.
“If people want to come out, get dressed up in character, or they’re a vendor or a performer, they can get involved,” Beatty said. “Yes, absolutely costumes are allowed and encouraged, but it’s not required. Our guests, when you arrive, are right in the middle of it.”
Beatty said he will be there, but as Trufflethudd the Wizard, assigning quests to the visitors. A mysterious dragon will also be there, hiding in human form.
“It’s fun, trying to find the dragon and see if you can complete the quests to defeat it,” Beatty said. “Some quests will be bigger and more complex, but others will be simpler. We’ll have XP tokens for prizes that people can turn in.”
Beatty said the event is family friendly, however, like every comic-con, there might be some more adult vendors and costumes present.
“We want families and people from the community coming in,” he said. “That’s why we made some of the side quests simpler so you can have your kids involved. It’s not a kids’ event, but it is a family-friendly event. The main thing is to show up and have fun.”
As far as the fandoms included in the event, Beatty explained that every fandom is welcome. The festival has multiple “realms” so that any costume will work within the theme.
“You can see Jack Sparrow next to Darth Vader and it still works for this theme,” he said. “Anyone who wants to come dressed up as anything from any type of fandom is welcome. The more people here having fun, getting dressed up, the better.”
The event is spread out over three days, but Beatty said that quests can be completed over that span or on one day. The experience does not have to be the same each day, and since the live entertainment will change, attending all three days should create a different experience. He also hopes that the Fellowship of the Pines will grow as time goes on.
“We’re all very excited about it,” he said. “The more that this concept has grown, the more excited we’ve become. We want to make it a really fun, unique event this year. We’re telling people that if you give us a chance this year, wait until you see what we do next year.”
Like comic-cons, people are reminded to bring cash because many vendors may not accept cards. More about the Fellowship of the Pines can be found at www.knottedpinesevents.com or on the venue’s Facebook and Instagram pages.