DuBOIS — Two felony charges against former Curwensville Borough Police Officer Zachery Allen Dodson, 27, who is accused of shooting a 31-year-old man in DuBois, were refiled at Judge David Meholick’s office on Monday, including a first-degree felony that was dismissed in March.
Dodson, who now has a listed address of DuBois, was also a part-time deputy with the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department and was off duty when he allegedly shot Ani Myrtaj, 31, of DuBois, at Invictus, a multi-recreational facility located on DuBois Street Feb. 19.
Myrtaj was flown by helicopter to UPMC Altoona before being flown to UPMC Presbyterian to undergo surgery for a broken jaw.
On March 23, Senior Magisterial District Judge Carmine Prestia Jr. of Centre County dismissed the most serious charges originally filed against Dodson, including the aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, and criminal attempt-aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, both of which are felonies of the first degree. Prestia also dismissed one third-degree felony count of terroristic threats and one recklessly endangering another person charge, which is a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers had said the Commonwealth was “disappointed” that multiple charges were dismissed, and the DA’s office was considering all legal options in continuing to prosecute this case.
On Tuesday, Sayers said, “We disagreed with the decision to dismiss the charges by the magisterial district judge, that the rules of criminal procedure permit the Commonwealth to refile after dismissal if we believe that there was an error made. And in this case, we do believe that an error was made and we have refiled because we believe that it should be bound for the Court of Common Pleas.”
According to the criminal complaint filed at Meholick’s office Monday, Dodson faces new charges of aggravated assault –attempts to cause severe bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference –a felony in the first degree, as well as terroristic threats causing serious public inconvenience –a felony in the third degree, and two new counts of simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor.
According to court documents, Dodson’s preliminary hearing is set for May 19 with Judge Prestia again presiding.
Sayers said his office will be filing a motion to have a different magisterial district judge hear the case, according to a report in The Progress, a partner publication of the Courier Express.
Because all four of Clearfield County’s magistrate judges have recused themselves from the case because Dodson is a former police officer and sheriff’s deputy, an outside judge would have to be brought in to hear the case, Sayers said.
Dodson is free on $50,000 monetary bail, which was posted by Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois.