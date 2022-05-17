DuBOIS — A film event held at Penn State DuBois on May 5 welcomed around 50 community members to learn more about suicide prevention and awareness.
“My Ascension” is a documentary that follows the journey of Emma Benoit, who was 16 years old when a suicide attempt left her paralyzed. She is now an advocate for suicide awareness and prevention.
The film also highlights the stories of two people who, unfortunately, did not survive their suicide attempts. The audience heard from their loved ones and friends about the tragic side effects of suicide.
The event, hosted by the Clearfield/Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team, included the film and a question-and-answer session with a panel comprised of various local providers, said Daniel Cable, recovery outreach coordinator for Peerstar.
Part of Cable’s role is providing resources to those he works with to keep them healthy, as well as working within the community to organize recovery events that raise awareness for suicide, substance use, mental health, etc., he said.
There are several local initiatives aiming to raise awareness as well, said Cable, including the Hope Squad at DuBois Area Middle School.
“Peers are there to support their peers, and support their community within the school if kids are dealing with issues pertaining to mental health, suicidal thoughts,” Cable said.
Representatives spoke at the film event about what the Hope Squad is doing.
By fall of 2022, there will also be a Hope Squad at DuBois Area High School, he noted. There is also interest in bringing the “My Ascension” film to the high school, and into classes at Penn State.
Cable, a suicide attempt survivor and recovering alcoholic, said his plan is to present the film and his personal story in local classrooms.
In 2018, there were 16 suicides in Clearfield County, said Cable.
“This impacts family, friends, medical personnel, law enforcement,” he said.
The film being shown is particularly impactful, Cable said, as Emma was 16 when she attempted suicide.
“This is a teenager, and that’s important. These issues start young. This young woman came back from this adversity, despite physical limitations,” Cable said.
Local parents attended the film event, and asked very productive questions, Cable said. The question-and-answer session was crucial, as local providers were able to make personal connections with attendees, and share their experiences and knowledge.
“They (parents) would ask, ‘When is the right time to talk to he or she about how they are feeling?’” Cable said. “They’d mention things they have noticed about their kids. We talked about when and how to approach the situation, using age-appropriate language.”
Ultimately, Cable encourages people in the community to get involved in the mission and the message, and stresses the importance of it.
“Things won’t change unless you get involved –attending recovery events and gaining knowledge, meeting people who have been in recovery and understanding that those in recovery are just like you.”
And, said Cable, it’s essential to talk about whatever may be making someone, or one of their loved ones or friends, sad.
“My goal is to let others know it’s OK to say that you’re sad. You can’t keep it inside.”